Posted in: Adult Swim, TV | Tagged: YOLO: Rainbow Trinity

YOLO: Rainbow Trinity S03E07 Preview: It's Santa Pub Crawl Time!

Check out our YOLO: Rainbow Trinity S03E07: "The Wollongong Santa Pub Crawl!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! RAWR!!!" preview.

With series creator, writer, and executive producer Adele "Supreme" Williams' (My Dad the Bounty Hunter) and executive producer Dominique Braud's (The Simpsons) Oh My God…Yes! A Series of Extremely Relatable Circumstances having wrapped up its first season run last week, tonight's preview is a solo one for Michael Cusack's (Smiling Friends) YOLO: Rainbow Trinity. For this go-around, it's Santa Pub Crawl time in Wollongong. While Rachel sets out to have one wish granted before the credits roll on Christmas, Sarah has to deal with being small. Literally. We're not talking emotionally or making an attempt at a simile or a metaphor. Here's a look at the official overview, episode trailer, and sneak peek at S03E07: "The Wollongong Santa Pub Crawl!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! RAWR!!!"

YOLO: Rainbow Trinity Season 3 Episode 7 Preview

YOLO Rainbow Trinity S03E07: "The Wollongong Santa Pub Crawl!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! RAWR!!!" – Sarah and Rachel meet up with their friends at the annual Santa Pub Crawl in Wollongong; Rachel sets out to meet Santa so he can grant her one wish before Christmas is over; Lucas turns Sarah small.

Here we go again! Another instalment of the YOLO franchise (yippee!), arguably in the top ten Intellectual Properties owned by Warner Bros. Discovery! This season has lots of fun and interesting things happen LOL!

Sarah and Rachel are Australian party girls, and they go on crazy adventures! It's soooo weird, zany and silly!!! The visuals are epic too. I hope you check this DUMB cartoon out :P hahaha. This is gonna be SO COOL. There are also other characters that come and go (also owned by the Warner Bros. Discovery conglomerate media company). The weirdness and strangeness is OUT. OF. CONTROL in this new series!! LETS GOOO hahah!! WEE!! ASDNJKISADIAOSD

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!