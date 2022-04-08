You Brought Me The Ocean: HBO Max & Charlize Theron Eye Series Adapt

HBO Max & Charlize Theron (Mad Max: Fury Road, Tully) are reportedly dipping into DC Comics' vast library of titles for a series based on characters from Alex Sanchez and Julie Maroh's young adult graphic novel You Brought Me The Ocean. Theron is set to executive produce the adaptation through her Denver & Delilah Films banner as part of her first-look production deal with HBO/HBO Max, along with the company's AJ Dix, Beth Kono & Andrew Haas, with Warner Bros. Television as the studio. Originally published in 2020, the series focuses on a closeted teenager dealing with his sexuality while also learning to deal with his emerging superpowers. Here's a look at an official overview of the series:

Jake Hyde doesn't swim-not since his father drowned. Luckily, he lives in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico, which is in the middle of the desert, yet he yearns for the ocean and is determined to leave his hometown for a college on the coast. But his best friend, Maria, wants nothing more than to make a home in the desert, and Jake's mother encourages him to always play it safe.

Yet there's nothing "safe" about Jake's future-not when he's attracted to Kenny Liu, swim team captain, and rebel against conformity. And certainly not when he secretly applies to Miami University. Jake's life begins to outpace his small town's namesake, which doesn't make it any easier to come out to his mom, or Maria, or the world.

But Jake is full of secrets, including the strange blue markings on his skin that low when in contact with water. What power will he find when he searches for his identity, and will he turn his back to the current or dive headfirst into the waves?