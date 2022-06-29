You Can Watch Alan Moore's The Show For Free In The UK On Freevee

Freevee is a service owned by Amazon and operated in the USA and the UK, recently rebranded from IMDB TV. It is advertiser-funded and has lots of films on it, some of which are quite good. And one of them – albeit only in the UK so far – is Alan Moore and Mitch Jenkins' movie, The Show. I just watched it again on my TV using the Amazon Prime Video app, though I currently don't subscribe to Amazon Prime. I watched the whole thing again, for free, with just a twelve-second ad for another film on the app, Turks And Cacos (another excellent film), about three-quarters of the way in. This is how I reviewed The Show on release.

In the US, it is free to stream with a Starz subscription, but outside of that, it's $1.99 to rent on Prime and $8.99 to buy in SD, a dollar extra for each in HD. In the UK it is also £3.49 to rent in HD or SD and £5.99 to buy.

A frighteningly focussed man of many talents, passports and identities arrives at England's broken heart, a haunted midlands town that has collapsed to a black hole of dreams, only to find that that this new territory is as at least as strange and dangerous as he is. Attempting to locate a certain person and a certain artefact for his insistent client, he finds himself sinking in a quicksand twilight world of dead Lotharios, comatose sleeping beauties, Voodoo gangsters, masked adventurers, unlikely 1930s private eyes and violent chiaroscuro women… and this is Northampton when it's still awake. Once the town closes its eyes there is another world entirely going on beneath the twitching lids, a world of glittering and sinister delirium much worse than any social or economic devastation. Welcome to the British nightmare, with its gorgeous flesh, its tinsel and its luminous light-entertainment monsters; its hallucinatory austerity. Welcome to The Show.