You Season 5: Joe Wants to Refresh Your Memory Before Final Farewell

Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) wants to refresh our memories in a teaser for the fifth and final season of Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti's You.

If you're a fan of Netflix's shows, then you're definitely smiling this morning. Kicking off with its "Next on Netflix 2025" trailer, the streaming service has been treating fans to news and previews for hits like Squid Game and Wednesday. for this go-around, the spotlight shifts to Joe Goldberg's (Penn Badgley) twisted homecoming of sorts, with the 10-episode fifth and final season of Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti's You set to hit Netflix screens on April 24th. But even with Joe (Badgley) and Kate (Charlotte Ritchie) back on their old stomping grounds, things aren't getting any easier – especially now that Joe is looking at how things have gotten to where they are – and how he orchestrated all of it – in a different light. Complicating matters further? A young woman who has Joe questioning everything and Kate's family – a mix that we're sure is not going to end well for a lot of folks. Now, we have a first-look image from the final run's second episode to pass along – as well as a new teaser (waiting for you above) that finds Joe preparing to bid us one last farewell.

You Season 5: Welcome The Cast!

In terms of who's set to join Badgley and Ritchie for the final run, Madeline Brewer (The Handmaid's Tale) has joined the cast in the role of Bronte. An enigmatic and free-spirited playwright who comes to work for him at his bookstore, Bronte and Joe connect over literature and loss. But in doing so, she stokes in him a nostalgia for his former self – causing him to question everything his life has become.

Anna Camp (True Blood) is set as Raegan and Maddie Lockwood, Joe's twin sisters-in-law. Raegan is the cunning, cutthroat CFO of the Lockwood Corp who has her eyes on the throne and will crush any adversary … be they family or not. Maddie, on the other hand, presents as the unserious twin, a thrice-divorced socialite whose job is "vaguely PR." But make no mistake, a master manipulator lies beneath Maddie's frivolous facade.

Griffin Matthews (Genius) is set as Teddy Lockwood, Joe's snarky yet loyal brother-in-law. A confidante who was never fully accepted by the Lockwood family, Teddy brings authenticity and empathy to a family for whom such things are a foreign concept.

In terms of recurring cast for the fifth season, Natasha Behnam (The Girls on the Bus) is set as Dominique, who appears to be an aloof hipster. But Dominique is, in fact, a passionate, clever, fiercely loyal young woman. Despite her wealthy upbringing, she's a headstrong caretaker among her scrappy artist friends. b's (Station 19, Birds of Empire) Phoenix is a shrewd and resourceful person with a strong moral code. Their young life was upended by tragedy, setting them on a course that led to New York and a search for renewed purpose. Pete Ploszek's (Parks and Recreation) is Harrison, Joe's golden retriever brother-in-law. A former pro football player and trophy husband to Reagan Lockwood, Harrison must balance the needs of his family with his own heart's desires. Tom Francis's (Sunset Boulevard) Clayton is a pretentious, self-absorbed, wannabe author whose vindictive, controlling nature draws Joe's attention, while Nava Mau (Baby Reindeer) stars as Detective Marquez.

Developed by Gamble & Berlanti and based on the books You and Hidden Bodies by Caroline Kepnes, the fourth season was produced by Berlanti Productions and Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Television. Berlanti, Gamble, Schechter, Leslie Morgenstein, David Madden, Gina Girolamo, John Scott, Neil Reynolds, Michael Foley, and Justin Lo also serve as executive producers.

