You Season 5 Teaser: Joe Sees Himself as The Luckiest Guy in New York

Joe sees himself as the luckiest guy in New York in a new teaser for the fifth and final season of You, hitting Netflix on April 24th.

Article Summary Joe Goldberg returns to New York in the final season of You, questioning his past and present actions.

Season 5 introduces Bronte, a playwright who challenges Joe's life choices, and adds tension.

Joe encounters complex family dynamics with new characters like Raegan & Maddie and Teddy Lockwood.

You Season 5 will premiere on Netflix on April 24th, bringing Joe's journey to a thrilling conclusion.

Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) has finally come home – back to where it all began. And yet, Joe doesn't seem to be enjoying his success based on what we've seen so far of the 10-episode fifth and final season of Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti's You. Set to hit Netflix screens on April 24th, Joe and Kate (Charlotte Ritchie) are back on their old stomping grounds when the series returns, but things aren't getting any easier – especially now that Joe is looking at how things have gotten to where they are (and how he orchestrated all of it) in a different light. Complicating matters further is a young woman who has Joe questioning everything, as well as Kate's family – a mix that we're sure isn't going to end well for a lot of folks. With a little more than two months to go until the final run, we're getting a new teaser

You Season 5: Welcome The Cast!

In terms of who's set to join Badgley and Ritchie for the final run, Madeline Brewer (The Handmaid's Tale) has joined the cast in the role of Bronte. An enigmatic and free-spirited playwright who comes to work for him at his bookstore, Bronte and Joe connect over literature and loss. But in doing so, she stokes in him a nostalgia for his former self – causing him to question everything his life has become.

Anna Camp (True Blood) is set as Raegan and Maddie Lockwood, Joe's twin sisters-in-law. Raegan is the cunning, cutthroat CFO of the Lockwood Corp who has her eyes on the throne and will crush any adversary … be they family or not. Maddie, on the other hand, presents as the unserious twin, a thrice-divorced socialite whose job is "vaguely PR." But make no mistake, a master manipulator lies beneath Maddie's frivolous facade.

Griffin Matthews (Genius) is set as Teddy Lockwood, Joe's snarky yet loyal brother-in-law. A confidante who was never fully accepted by the Lockwood family, Teddy brings authenticity and empathy to a family for whom such things are a foreign concept.

In terms of recurring cast for the fifth season, Natasha Behnam (The Girls on the Bus) is set as Dominique, who appears to be an aloof hipster. But Dominique is, in fact, a passionate, clever, fiercely loyal young woman. Despite her wealthy upbringing, she's a headstrong caretaker among her scrappy artist friends. b's (Station 19, Birds of Empire) Phoenix is a shrewd and resourceful person with a strong moral code. Their young life was upended by tragedy, setting them on a course that led to New York and a search for renewed purpose. Pete Ploszek's (Parks and Recreation) is Harrison, Joe's golden retriever brother-in-law. A former pro football player and trophy husband to Reagan Lockwood, Harrison must balance the needs of his family with his own heart's desires. Tom Francis's (Sunset Boulevard) Clayton is a pretentious, self-absorbed, wannabe author whose vindictive, controlling nature draws Joe's attention, while Nava Mau (Baby Reindeer) stars as Detective Marquez.

Developed by Gamble & Berlanti and based on the books You and Hidden Bodies by Caroline Kepnes, the fourth season was produced by Berlanti Productions and Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Television. Berlanti, Gamble, Schechter, Leslie Morgenstein, David Madden, Gina Girolamo, John Scott, Neil Reynolds, Michael Foley, and Justin Lo also serve as executive producers.

