Young Justice Season 4 Returns This Spring; Midseason Trailer Released

With the beloved animated series having wrapped up its first 13 episodes before the end of the year, fans have been waiting patiently for news on when Greg Weisman and Brandon Vietti's Young Justice would be returning to HBO Max for some more "Phantoms" goodness. Well, they got one step closer to getting that answer earlier today with the release of a midseason trailer and the confirmation that the series would return sometime this spring. And while the first "baker's dozen" of episodes focused on Superboy (Nolan North), Miss Martian (Danica McKellar), Artemis (Stephanie Lemelin), and Zatanna (Lacey Chabert), it's Rocket (Denise Boutte) getting the spotlight to kick off the second half of the season. Serving as the sidekick to the hero Icon, Rocket being the focus of the opening arc is a great way to offer a nod of respect to the revival of the Milestone line of comics from the '90s.

"I've been a huge fan of Milestone stuff in general and Rocket specifically since those comics first came out," Wiesman said during an interview with EW. "I actually tried to sell a Rocket animated series with Denys Cowan back in the '90s, but it didn't happen. We feel lucky we were able to include her and then a little bit of Icon, Static, and Hardware in our show. I think the show would be lesser without them. I've seen that they're both reprinting the old comics and making new ones, I'm thrilled. If we had anything to do with that, great! But I'm not sure we should be taking credit. They were always terrific characters, they didn't need us." Vietti added, "I think we have a pretty interesting and unique arc with Rocket. It was awesome to spend time with her and develop a new story with her." Now here's a look at the trailer for the midseason return on Young Justice: Phantoms this spring: