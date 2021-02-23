With NBC and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's (WWE superstar, Ballers, Jumanji: The Next Level) new series Young Rock premiering last week and (not surprisingly) debuting with some seriously strong premiere numbers along with delayed viewing. But even better? The reviews have been strong- again, not a bad place to be in. Unfortunately, that's not the kind of situation a young Johnson (Bradley Constant) finds himself in heading into this week's episode "On The Road Again." In the following preview images, episode overview, and promo, the future "The Rock" might just end up having to tell the truth when a trip to a flea market proves more telling than he expected.

Young Rock Season 1, Episode 2 "On The Road Again": Pennsylvania, 1987: Dwayne pretends he's rich to impress popular girl Karen, but a date to Rocky's wrestling match at the flea market risks exposing the truth. Stressed about money, Ata takes on a wealthy new client.

Young Rock focuses on different chapters of Johnson's life. From growing up in a strong and resilient family to being surrounded by the wild characters of his professional wrestling family, to playing football at the University of Miami, the show will explore the crazy rollercoaster that has shaped Johnson into the man he is today and the larger-than-life characters he's met along the way. Now here's a look behind the scenes of the series, followed by an overview of the cast and the official trailer- with the series airing Tuesday nights at :

Adrian Groulx as Dwayne Johnson (AKA Dewey), Age 10 – Honest, headstrong, impressionable, and bold.

Bradley Constant as Dwayne Johnson, Age 15 – Doing his best to fit in as a normal teenager but puberty has other ideas. His size and full mustache have his classmates convinced he's an undercover cop.

Uli Latukefu as Dwayne Johnson, Age 18-20 – Has just been recruited to play football on a full scholarship at powerhouse University of Miami. Though a superstar talent, a devastating injury his freshman year puts his life at a crossroads.

Stacey Leilua as Ata Johnson, Dwayne's mother – Grew up in a first-generation pro wrestling family. A strong woman, both by nature and necessity, she's a hopeful positive force in young Dwayne's life.

Joseph Lee Anderson as Rocky Johnson, Dwayne's father – Charismatic and charming, the pro wrestling champion juggles the ups and downs of his career with being a well-intentioned, but unorthodox, husband and father.

Ana Tuisila as Lia Maivia, Ata's mother and Dwayne's grandmother. The first female pro-wrestling promoter in the country. A sweet loving grandmother and when need be, a cutthroat, ruthless businesswoman.

In addition…

Adam Ray as Vince McMahon: Bold, ambitious, and quickly rising through the ranks of his father's company, the future WWE Chairman and Owner is a great friend and supporter of Lia's and a trusted confidant when things get difficult for her with a rival.

Kevin Makely as "Macho Man: Randy Savage: One of the all-time greats, the Macho Man is known for his larger-than-life style and outsized personality both in and out of the ring. At only 10 years old, young Dewey was enamored with his unmatched wrestling ability and unique promotional flair and knew immediately he wanted to be just like him when he grew up. His originality and unforgettable catchphrases were a huge influence on him. Ooooh yeah!

Matthew Willig as Andre the Giant: Andre, one of the biggest stars in the history of wrestling, commands respect wherever he goes. Andre was very private and didn't let many people in, but he was very close to the Johnson family and had a unique and beautiful relationship with Dewey who idolized the 8th Wonder of the World.

Nate Jackson as Junkyard Dog: Fun-loving and up for anything, JYD had an electric personality and was not only a locker room leader but a trailblazer. Dewey was inspired by JYD because like Rocky, he was one of the first black men to break out and pave the way for others.

Brett Azar as The Iron Sheik: A former Olympic athlete for Iran, he is considered one of the greatest heels of all time. Despite his villainous wrestling persona, outside the ring, Sheik's a good friend to the entire Johnson family and known as "Sheiky baby" to little Dewey.

John Tui as Afa and Fasitua Amosa as Sika (AKA The Wild Samoans): A legendary tag team, leaning into their "wild" image in the ring when the show is over, they are smart, loving, and fiercely loyal to their family. As Dewey's uncles, they help him navigate life alongside his mom and dad.

The NBC series is executive-produced by Johnson, Nahnatchka Khan, Jeff Chiang, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, Brian Gewirtz, and Jennifer Carreras– with Jeffrey Walker serving as producer-director / co-executive producer. Young Rock is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, Seven Bucks Productions, and Fierce Baby Productions.