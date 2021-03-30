Young Sheldon: CBS Picks Up TBBT Prequel Spinoff for 3 More Seasons

If CBS keeps this going, they'll have to rename the series "Young-ish Sheldon" or "Looks Younger Than He Is Sheldon." On Tuesday, the network announced that television's top-rated, Iain Armitage-starring comedy (let that sink in for a minute) Young Sheldon has been renewed for not one… not two… but three seasons- starting with the 2021-2022 season. "Under Chuck Lorre's and Steve Molaro's deft leadership, this superb cast and gifted writers have truly brought these wonderful characters to life," said Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment, in a statement when the news was first announced. "'Young Sheldon' dominates the broadcast comedy landscape by over +2.5 million viewers and is the lynchpin of CBS' top-rated Thursday comedy lineup. The humor, warmth, and heart exuded by the Cooper family is an undeniable hook for the millions of fans who tune in each week. We're excited to see what the next three seasons have in store for a slightly older Sheldon and all the Coopers."

Here's a look at the announcement of The Big Bang Theory spinoff's three-season renewal- along with a pretty cool mock-teaser imagining what the series would look like as a 90s sitcom:

What if #YoungSheldon was an *actual* 90s sitcom? We can only imagine what that would look like, but you don't have to imagine this— we're getting three more seasons of Young Sheldon! pic.twitter.com/090Me4qOaA — Young Sheldon (@YoungSheldon) March 30, 2021

For young Sheldon Cooper, it isn't easy growing up in East Texas. Being a once-in-a-generation mind capable of advanced mathematics and science isn't always helpful in a land where church and football are king. And while the vulnerable, gifted and somewhat naïve Sheldon deals with the world, his very normal family must find a way to deal with him. His father, George, is struggling to find his way as a high school football coach and as father to a boy he doesn't understand. Sheldon's mother, Mary, fiercely protects and nurtures her son in a town where he just doesn't fit in. Sheldon's older brother, Georgie, does the best he can in high school, but it's tough to be cool when you're in the same classes with your odd younger brother. Sheldon's twin sister, Missy, sometimes resents all the attention Sheldon gets, but also remains the one person who can reliably tell Sheldon the truth. Finally, there's Sheldon's beloved Meemaw, his foul-mouthed, hard-drinking Texas grandmother who is very supportive of her grandson and his unique gifts. For 12 years on "The Big Bang Theory," audiences have come to know the iconic, eccentric and extraordinary Sheldon Cooper. This single-camera, half-hour comedy allows us the chance to meet him in childhood, as he embarks on his innocent, awkward and hopeful journey toward the man he will become.

Produced by Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc., in association with Warner Bros. Television, the series stars Armitage, Zoe Perry (Mary), Lance Barber (George Sr.), Annie Potts (Meemaw), Montana Jordan (Georgie), Raegan Revord (Missy), Matt Hobby (Pastor Jeff), and Jim Parsons (Voice of Sheldon). Created and executive produced by Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro, with Parsons and Todd Spiewak also executive producing.