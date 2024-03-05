Posted in: CBS, Paramount+, Preview, TV | Tagged: cbs, preview, The Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon

Young Sheldon: Georgie/Mandy-Focused Spinoff Gets CBS Series Order

CBS has given a series order for a spinoff from Young Sheldon focusing on Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Mandy (Emily Osment).

Article Summary CBS orders spinoff series from Young Sheldon focusing on Georgie and Mandy.

Montana Jordan and Emily Osment to reprise their roles in the 2024-2025 season-premiering series.

The new series will explore the challenges of adulthood and family life in Texas.

Continuing The Big Bang Theory Universe, the show expands the Cooper family's story.

Back in January, reports hit that Steve Holland, Steven Molaro, and Chuck Lorre were nearing a deal with CBS for a direct-to-series order for a spinoff from Young Sheldon that would focus on Georgie and Mandy, portrayed by Montana Jordan and Emily Osment, respectively – with both actors reportedly in talks at the time to resume their roles for the new series. Well, those reports became official today, with the half-hour, multi-camera comedy getting a series order for broadcast in the 2024-2025 season. The further expansion of "The Big Bang Theory" Universe follows Georgie and Mandy as they raise their young family in Texas while navigating the challenges of adulthood, parenting, and marriage.

"It has been a privilege to spend the last seven years with Sheldon and the Cooper family, and now this wonderful journey will continue with Georgie and Mandy," shared Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. "Chuck and both Steves have done a masterful job developing these characters and entertaining generations of fans with relatable, heartwarming stories brought to life by Montana and Emily. We eagerly look forward to the next chapter in this beloved universe." Lorre, Molaro, and Holland added, "From 'The Big Bang Theory' to 'Young Sheldon,' the world of the Cooper family has been incredibly special to us. We're very excited to continue their stories through the eyes of Georgie and Mandy."

Adding to the interest factor in this series is what we already know about Georgie (George Marshall "Georgie" Cooper Jr.) from The Big Bang Theory. While Georgie and Mandy (Amanda "Mandy" McAllister) have a child together, the parents aren't together – Georgie has had two ex-wives by then and owned a successful chain, Dr. Tire. That means that sometime between their Young Sheldon Season 6 engagement and TBBT, things do not go too well for the couple. Along with keeping the franchise profitably alive & well while expanding its overall canon, the potential series would also ensure that Lorre, Warner Bros. TV & CBS's long-running relationship would continue (with Bob Hearts Abishola joining Young Sheldon by also ending its run) – a relationship that has proven quite successful over the year for all parties involved – and the viewers.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!