Young Sherlock: Holmes Origin Story Series Gets New Teaser Trailer

Debuting March 4th, check out the teaser trailer for Prime Video and director/EP Guy Ritchie's Hero Fiennes Tiffin-starring Young Sherlock.

Hero Fiennes Tiffin stars as a raw, youthful Sherlock Holmes in this action-packed prequel.

The series will debut on March 4, 2026, promising an irreverent new take on Sherlock's early days.

Young Sherlock follows Holmes’ first globe-trotting murder case set in 1870s Oxford and beyond.

Earlier this month, Prime Video, director and executive producer Guy Ritchie, and showrunner and executive producer Matthew Parkhill offered us a look at what's to come with their upcoming Hero Fiennes Tiffin ("After" series)-starring Young Sherlock. Set to hit screens on March 4th, 2026, the series focuses on the origin story of Sherlock Holmes through an irreverent, action-packed mystery that follows the iconic detective's early adventures. Now, we're getting a chance to see the streaming series in action, with the release of an official teaser trailer, which we have waiting for you above. And here's the official key art poster that was released, followed by the previously released official overview and image gallery.

With all the wit and charm of Ritchie's "Sherlock Holmes" feature films, Young Sherlock follows the origin story of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's beloved detective in an explosive re-imagining of this iconic character's early days. Sherlock Holmes is a disgraced young man – raw and unfiltered – when he finds himself wrapped up in a murder case that threatens his liberty. His first-ever case unravels a globe-trotting conspiracy that changes his life forever. Unfolding in 1870s Oxford and adventuring abroad, the series will expose the early antics of the anarchic adolescent who is yet to evolve into Baker Street's most renowned resident.

Prime Video's Young Sherlock also stars Dónal Finn (The Wheel of Time), Zine Tseng (3 Body Problem), Joseph Fiennes (The Handmaid's Tale), Natascha McElhone (Halo), Max Irons (Condor), and Colin Firth (The King's Speech). Ritchie directs and executive produces. The series is written and executive produced by showrunner Matthew Parkhill, with executive producers Dhana Gilbert, Marc Resteghini, Simon Maxwell, Ivan Atkinson, Simon Kelton, and Colin Wilson, as well as co-executive producers Harriet Creelman and Steve Thompson. Motive Pictures led physical production.

