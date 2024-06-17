Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: disney plus, marvel studios mondo poster, mcu, spider-man, your friendly neighborhood spider-man

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man: Trammell Confirms No Date Set

Jeff Trammell took to social media to clarify that a debut date for Marvel Studios' Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man has not been set.

Earlier today, a pop culture/entertainment website went live with an update on Marvel Studios and Jeff Trammell's Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (previously "Spider-Man: Freshman Year") that named who the animated series' composers were and two familiar names who had joined the choice cast, and that November 2nd was the show's premiere date. Well, needless to say, it got a lot of folks excited – and that meant that a lot of sites (like us) also picked up on the news. Unfortunately, the word went out no long after that there was no premiere date set and that Marvel Studios hasn't confirmed one for the Disney+ series. Now, Trammell has taken to social media to make sure fans know that there isn't a date locked in yet – but that when there is (or any other news he can announce), he will post it personally. "Hey friends! Just hopping on to say don't believe everything you read about Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man! The second I can share news about the show, I promise that I will personally post it so you know it's legit! 👍🏿," read Trammell's tweet/x from earlier this afternoon.

"I mean, Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is amazing, to say the least. I think it's really going to surprise people. It is very much like a cut from that Steve Ditko era of the comics," Brad Winderbaum, Marvel's Head of Animation, shared during an interview from May of this year. "It's Peter Parker back in high school just trying to make it work, take care of his aunt, completely broke, and having to be a superhero. It's so essentially Spider-Man, and what Jeff Trammell, the creator of that show, did, which I think people are going to love, is he built this ensemble of characters around Peter that you fall in love with. Similarly, just because it's long-form storytelling, as those relationships brew when the stakes rise in that first season, things feel really tragic and dangerous and pretty incredible. So, I love that show."

Back in November 2021, we learned about the series during Disney+ Day and were treated to early key art (with more news to come) – with Trammel tapped as head writer & executive producer. In addition, we learned that the series would take place in an alternate MCU timeline – with Norman Osborn meeting & mentoring Peter Parker instead of Tony Stark (like in the films). In addition, we learned that the animated series would include appearances from Doctor Strange, Harry & Norman Osborn, Amadeus Cho, Charlie Cox's Daredevil, Paul F. Tompkins' Bentley Wittman & Nico Minoru. Behind the scenes, the news dropped that Polygon Pictures (Knights of Sidonia, "Godzilla" anime film trilogy, BLAME!, Kaina of the Great Snow Sea) would be working with Marvel Studios to bring the project from the page to the small screen.

