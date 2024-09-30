Posted in: Music, Pop Culture, TV, YouTube | Tagged: SESAC, youtube

YouTube, SESAC Reach Deal: Green Day, Alice in Chains, More Returning

YouTube and SESAC confirmed that a new deal was in place that would see videos from Green Day, Alice in Chains, and other artists return.

We've got good news to pass along to YouTube viewers who've been keeping the candles burning until videos from Green Day, Alice in Chains, Adele, Bob Dylan, R.E.M., Fleetwood Mac, and others made their way back onto the video-hosting service. After both sides failed to reach a new agreement (resulting in folks being greeted with a blackish-gray screen that read "Video Unavailable" and "This video contains content from SESAC. It is not available in your country"), YouTube and SESAC – an organization that collects royalties and helps protect the copyrights of songwriters, composers, music publishers, and more (like ASCAP and BMI) – have reached a new deal.

"We're pleased that SESAC reconsidered our offer. We've reached a deal and content will come back up shortly. We appreciate everyone's patience during this time," a YouTube spokesperson shared in a statement to Variety. Scott Jungmichel, SESAC president and COO, added in a separate statement, "We have reached an agreement with YouTube to equitably compensate SESAC's songwriters and publishers for the use of their music. We appreciate the support and patience of our affiliates, as well as the artists who perform those songs," noting that works "were unilaterally removed by YouTube ahead of the contract end date of October 1, 2024. YouTube has begun the process of reinstating videos featuring these songs." Here's a look at the announcement that was sent out by Team YouTube earlier today confirming that a deal had been reached:

If you're in the United States ➡️ ️we're happy to share that YouTube has reached a deal with SESAC. Content (that was previously blocked) will be restored across YouTube services over the next day or two. We appreciate all your patience 🙏 — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) September 30, 2024 Show Full Tweet

"We have held good faith negotiations with SESAC to renew our existing deal. Unfortunately, despite our best efforts, we were unable to reach an equitable agreement before its expiration. We take copyright very seriously, and as a result, content represented by SESAC is no longer available on YouTube in the US. We are in active conversations with SESAC and are hoping to reach a new deal as soon as possible," shared a YouTube representative in an official statement. last week when users noticed that the music videos were being blocked.

On its main website, SESAC notes that it currently licenses the public performances of 1.5M+ songs, representing its over 15,000 affiliated songwriters, composers, and music publishers. Along with the names listed above, the organization also represents artists such as Neil Diamond, RUSH, Jack Harlow, Ariana Grande, Disclosure, Zac Brown, and many more. In addition, SESAC has also represented the music for television series such as Grey's Anatomy, How I Met Your Mother, A Million Little Things, Modern Family, and others – as well as film and television composers such as Christophe Beck, Danny Lux, The Newton Brothers, John Ehrlich, and many more.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!