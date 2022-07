Yu Yu Hakusho: Netflix Series Casts Shuhei Uesugi as Kazuma Kuwabara

Well, Netflix is making it four-for-four when it comes to casting news & character key for its upcoming live-action adaptation of Yoshihiro Togashi's legendary Japanese manga Yu Yu Hakusho. Previously, we learned Takumi Kitamura (Let Me Eat Your Pancreas, Tokyo Revengers) was set for the lead role of Yusuke, Jun Shison (Impossible Task: I Can't Believe That I Will Be The President) was on board to play Kurama, and Kanata Hongo (Come Come Everybody) was confirmed for Hiei. This time around, Shuhei Uesugi (Kirin ga Kuru) has been confirmed as Kazuma Kuwabara. Directed by Sho Tsukikawa with a screenplay by Tatsuro Mishima, the Netflix and ROBOT production is executive produced by Netflix's Kaata Sakamoto (Netflix) and produced by Akira Morii (ROBOT).

Originally serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump (published by Shueisha as Jump Comics) beginning in 1990, selling over 50 million copies in Japan alone and also adapted into an anime, the manga revolves around Yusuke Urameshi (Kitamura), a junior high school student who spends his days getting into fights and dies in an accident while trying to protect a young child. As he grapples with the fact that he is looking down on his dead body, a woman named Botan, who calls herself a guide to the spirit world, relays to him the shocking truth: no one expected a delinquent like Yusuke to die performing an act of goodness, and there was no place for him in either heaven or hell. Thus, Yusuke is given a chance to be revived, and after passing his trial, he becomes an Underworld Detective. From there, Yusuke becomes entwined in a mystery enveloping the human, demon & spirit worlds. "When I first heard about Yu Yu Hakusho receiving a live-action adaptation, I honestly wondered if it would even be possible – but after being presented with the producer's vision and possibilities with Netflix, my expectations grew, and I found myself burning with passion to make this project come to life," Tsukikawa shared.