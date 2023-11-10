Posted in: Netflix, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: manga, netflix, preview, yu yu hakusho

Yu Yu Hakusho Scares Up December Debut on Netflix (TEASER, KEY ART)

Netflix's live-action series adaptation of Yoshihiro Togashi's legendary manga Yu Yu Hakusho is set to hit screens on December 14th.

Article Summary Netflix announced that its Yu Yu Hakusho live-action series would release on December 14th.

Check out an updated rundown of the cast - including Takumi Kitamura as Yusuke.

An official teaser and key art poster dropped during today's Netflix's Geeked Week session.

Adapted from Yoshihiro Togashi's hit manga, the show is directed by Sho Tsukikawa from a screenplay by Tatsuro Mishima.

We've been following Netflix's live-action adaptation of Yoshihiro Togashi's legendary Japanese manga Yu Yu Hakusho since Summer 2022 – and during the Friday session of the global fan event Geeked Week, we got the news that we've been waiting for. Along with some very impressive key art (see below), we also have a teaser for the streaming series ahead of its December debut.

The cast of the live-action adaptation stars Takumi Kitamura as Yusuke, Jun Shison as Kurama, Kanata Hongo as Hiei, Shuhei Uesugi as Kazuma Kuwabara, Sei Shiraishi as Keiko Yukimura, Kotone Furukawa as Botan, Ai Mikami as Yukina, Hiroya Shimizu as Karasu, Keita Machida as Koenma, Meiko Kaji as Genkai, Kenichi Takito as Elder Toguro, Goro Inagaki as Sakyo, and Go Ayano as Younger Toguro. Now, here's a look at the official trailer for Netflix's Yu Yu Hakusho – set to hit screens on Thursday, December 14th:

Based on the legendary manga by Yoshihiro Togashi originally serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump for four years from 1990 and published by Shueisha, the story revolves around Yusuke Urameshi, who spends his days getting into fights and dies in an accident while trying to protect a young child. As he grapples with the fact that he is looking down on his dead body, a woman named Botan who calls herself a guide to the spirit world relays to him the shocking truth: no one expected a delinquent like Yusuke to die performing an act of goodness, and there was no place for him in either heaven or hell. Thus, Yusuke is given a chance to be revived, and after passing his trial, he becomes an Underworld Detective. From there, Yusuke becomes entwined in a mystery that envelopes the human, demon and spirit worlds.

Directed by Sho Tsukikawa with a screenplay by Tatsuro Mishima, the Netflix and ROBOT production (in association with THE SEVEN) is executive produced by Netflix's Kaata Sakamoto (Netflix) and produced by Akira Morii (ROBOT) – with Ryo Sakaguchi (Scanline VFX) serving as VFX Supervisor. Netflix's Yu Yu Hakusho is based on Yoshihiro Togashi's popular manga from Shueisha Jump Comics.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!