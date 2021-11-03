Zoey Stark Is Legitimately Injured & Was Written Off TV Last Night

If you watched NXT 2.0 last night on the USA Network, you will remember that in the opening segment we witnessed Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin of Toxic Attraction assault and seemingly injure the leg of former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion Zoey Stark in a backstage segment. It was a quick moment, but an impactful one as it lead to Stark's partner Io Shirai hitting the ring immediately after seeking revenge and seemingly setting up her challenging Mandy Rose for the NXT Women's Championship. But now we are finding out today that this was not just a standard moment of wrestling violence, but was instead a way to write Stark off of TV, as she is indeed injured and needs time to heal.

In a report from John Pollock of Postwrestling.com, today we learned that Zoey Stark is indeed legitimately injured and the angle on last night's NXT 2.0 was just a means to write her off of TV for the time being.

"We are told that Stark is listed internally as injured, although we are still working to confirm the severity of the injury and how much time she is scheduled to miss. Multiple sources confirmed the injury as legitimate."

We last saw Zoey Stark compete one week ago at the previous Tuesday night's NXT Halloween Havoc event, where she and Io Shirai unsuccessfully defended their NXT Women's Tag Team titles in a three-team "Scareway To Hell" Ladder Match against Indi Hartwell & Persia Pirotta and her assailants and eventual match and championship winners, Jacy Jayne & Gigi Dolin.

The match was plenty hard-hitting with lots of high-risk spots and upon rewatching it, I did notice a moment where Stark took a flying tumble to the outside from the top of a falling ladder and appeared to be holding her knee in pain after the impact on the outside. Of course, I'm just speculating, but that may have been the moment where something went wrong for her.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Toxic Attraction climb Scareway to Hell in Ladder Match: WWE NXT, Oct. 26, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=12sQB-GKg6Q)

We hope Zoey Stark recovers fully and can return to NXT soon.