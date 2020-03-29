I'm not entirely sure how but I appear to have found myself with copies of Batman #92, out this week digitally (and maybe more) and of Batman #93, the final chapters of the first James Tynion Batman arc Dark Designs, and kicking off the subsequent Joker War. Now, I know Bleeding Cool is famous for running spoilers, but this feels a bit like dirty pool. But, still I know there is an audience for me talking about this kind of stuff at this time. So… no major spoilers, I promise. There will be content for color, and if you want to go in fresh, you should probably stop at this point. And I'll split them into two (alongside the copies of Empyre #0 I also seem to have acquired). So here we go, Batman #92 from DC Comics. You know, the one with Punchline on the cover.

Batman #92: It Starts with The Penguin After St. Patrick's Day

It begins with The Penguin demanding Harvey Bullock arrest Deathstroke, with The Penguin saying he is pressing charges which, be honest, is a great way for any Batman comic to begin. Gotham has turned green as it has just been St Patrick's Day. But this is the Riddler's doing, working under the auspices of the Designer, and he has Gotham on lock-down for one of his riddles — the empty streets used for his puzzles. And no one is allowed to leave their homes or offices until it is over. Familiar feeling? Oh, and there are bombs everywhere as well. So, you know, it could be worse.

Nobody Locks Down Harley Quinn

While the Riddler's machinations have Gotham on lock-down so that the city streets can be used for one of his diabolical riddles, Catwoman and Harley are avoiding those streets by running through the sewers and fighting his design that way. We also get to see brand new never-before-seen Bat-vehicle to add to the Bat-garage in the Bat-cave.

Batman #92 Gets to the Punchline

And yes, we do get the Punchline. Full appearance, dialogue, and that action scene previously teased with Harley Quinn (below). Some will wonder if the above shot was the pitch-perfect way to introduce her, but the three-way chemistry between Harley Quinn, Catwoman and Punchline with all manner of agendas in conflict is a fun way to move us through this part of the story, as well as giving the reader a greater understanding of how the Gotham underworld works, and everyone's respective place in it.

Can Batman Unlock the Lock Down?

And for all of us stuck inside, it's a fun way to fantasize that it could be all over if Batman found the right clues, solved the right riddles and kicks the right bad guy. Quite the example of wish fulfillment.

BATMAN #92

(W) James Tynion IV (A) Guillem March (C) Tomeu Morey (L) Clayton Cowles

The greatest heist in history is underway in Gotham City, courtesy of the mysterious crimemaster known as the Designer! Batman knows what he needs to do, but in order to stop the plot, he must first escape the most ingenious death trap the Riddler has ever devised!In Shops: Apr 01, 2020

SRP: $3.99