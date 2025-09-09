Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: Aqua Pets, super impulse

Aqua Pets Are Back as Super Impulse Announces Their Revival

Super Impulse is bringing back a hit toy from the 2000s as Aqua Pets are making a comeback with new critter to care for

Get ready for a tidal wave of cuteness as Super Impulse is reviving Aqua Pets, the quirky interactive water toys that floated into hearts back in the early 2000s by Tomy! Reimagined for today, these pint-sized critters are arriving this fall with vibrant new colors, whimsical new characters, and even more personality than ever. Each pet lives inside its signature teardrop-shaped water home and responds to your voice, touch, and even interactions with other Aqua Pets. To kick off Aqua Pets for a new generation, eight adorable characters have been created with Cappy, Lotti, Puku, Harf, Squirt, Muki, Bertie, and Kitzi.

Each Aqua Pets creature has its very own distinct swimming styles and playful moves, making them all stand out. There are three fun, built-in games with each device: Memory Game, Chase Me Speed Game, and Dance Party. Kids and adults can have hours of interactive play with their new pet with dazzling lights, lively sounds, and game-based interactions. Aqua Pets were big back in the early 2000s, so it is nice to see them make a comeback for a new generation. Pre-orders are not live for The NEW Aqua Pets but are expected to arrive in Fall 2025 at specialty retailers and Amazon.

"Super Impulse, the company behind the innovative, award winning toy line World's Smallest, is reviving Aqua Pets for store shelves in North America this Summer. These updated pets stay true to the interactive fun and game play of the original Tomy product, brought to the United States in the early 2000's by Wild Planet. Updated with vibrant new colors and updated characters to delight and captive a new generation."

"Aqua Pets are interactive water pets that magically float and dance inside their Waterdrop homes. They respond to voice, touch—and even to each other! Kids can play games, interact, and watch their pets come to life with adorable movements, playful sound effects, and colorful light-up displays. The more players engage, the more personality their pet reveals."

