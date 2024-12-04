Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: captain america, hot toys, marvel
Hot Toys Unveils New Captain America: The Winter Soldier 2.0 Figure
Return to the events of Captain America: The Winter Soldier as Hot Toys debuts their new Stealth S.T.R.I.K.E. Suit 2.0 1/6 scale figure
Article Summary
- Celebrate 10 years of Captain America: The Winter Soldier with Hot Toys' updated 1/6 scale figure.
- Featuring a newly sculpted head, body, and hands, capturing Chris Evans' likeness perfectly.
- This Stealth S.T.R.I.K.E. Suit 2.0 boasts 30 points of articulation and a tailored outfit.
- Pre-order now on Sideshow Collectibles for $280; releases March 2025 with unique accessories.
Captain America: The Winter Soldier (Stealth S.T.R.I.K.E. Suit) 2.0
"Hot Toys is committed to creating incredibly detailed collectibles that capture true-to-screen appearance with specialized craftsmanship. Honoring the ten-year milestone of Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Hot Toys proudly presents the 1/6th scale Stealth S.T.R.I.K.E. Suit 2.0 Collectible Figure. This thoughtfully upgraded figure elevates fans' collecting experience with newly developed head sculpt, newly tailored suit, to even newly sculpted hands and physique."
Dominated by navy blue, Captain America's Stealth S.T.R.I.K.E. Suit features muted tones that help him blend into his surroundings, and its sophisticated design has garnered love from fans for more than a decade since its screen debut. The 2.0 version of the Stealth S.T.R.I.K.E. Suit is crafted based on Chris Evans's Captain America/Steve Rogers appearance in The Winter Soldier."