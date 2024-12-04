Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: captain america, hot toys, marvel

Hot Toys Unveils New Captain America: The Winter Soldier 2.0 Figure

Return to the events of Captain America: The Winter Soldier as Hot Toys debuts their new Stealth S.T.R.I.K.E. Suit 2.0 1/6 scale figure

Article Summary Celebrate 10 years of Captain America: The Winter Soldier with Hot Toys' updated 1/6 scale figure.

Featuring a newly sculpted head, body, and hands, capturing Chris Evans' likeness perfectly.

This Stealth S.T.R.I.K.E. Suit 2.0 boasts 30 points of articulation and a tailored outfit.

Pre-order now on Sideshow Collectibles for $280; releases March 2025 with unique accessories.

Hot Toys is celebrating the 10th anniversary of the legendary Marvel Studios film Captain America: The Winter Soldier. To honor the film, the Stealth S.T.R.I.K.E. Suit Captain America 1/6 Scale Figure is back as it is getting a re-release featuring some significant updates. This new 2.0 version is inspired by Captain America's stealthy appearance in The Winter Soldier from his time working with S.H.I.E.L.D. It is now back in glorious detail as this figure has been completely revamped with a newly sculpted head, body, and hands, as well as an updated tailored fabric outfit. Standing 12.2 inches tall with 30 points of articulation, S.T.R.I.K.E. Suit Captain America comes with a variety of accessories, including masked and unmasked portraits, capturing the likeness of Chris Evans perfectly. Cap will also have movable eyes, interchangeable lower jaws for the masked head, a new stealth shield with different display options, and a themed magnetic display stand. Take down Hydra in style with this new 1/6 scale release that is already up for pre-order on Sideshow Collectibles for $280 with a March 2025 release.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (Stealth S.T.R.I.K.E. Suit) 2.0

"Hot Toys is committed to creating incredibly detailed collectibles that capture true-to-screen appearance with specialized craftsmanship. Honoring the ten-year milestone of Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Hot Toys proudly presents the 1/6th scale Stealth S.T.R.I.K.E. Suit 2.0 Collectible Figure. This thoughtfully upgraded figure elevates fans' collecting experience with newly developed head sculpt, newly tailored suit, to even newly sculpted hands and physique."

Dominated by navy blue, Captain America's Stealth S.T.R.I.K.E. Suit features muted tones that help him blend into his surroundings, and its sophisticated design has garnered love from fans for more than a decade since its screen debut. The 2.0 version of the Stealth S.T.R.I.K.E. Suit is crafted based on Chris Evans's Captain America/Steve Rogers appearance in The Winter Soldier."

