Ascension Vanguard Hero H.A.C.K.S Arrives from Boss Fight Studio

War rages between Accord and Ascension with Boss Fight Studio’s Hero H.A.C.K.S. series as they debut new 1/18 scale figure

Boss Fight Studio expands its Hero H.A.C.K.S. lineup with a brand new 1/18 scale figure. The Ascension Vanguard is a brand new figure that brings a seemingly fallen order of knights to life. Once noble warriors, the Ascension Vanguard suffered a devastating defeat, forcing them to flee into the primeval forests of their homeland. Now, they emerge only to raid villages for supplies and force unwilling recruits into their ranks, keeping their shattered brotherhood alive through ruthless means.

This highly articulated 4-inch figure features 25 points of articulation, allowing for dynamic battle-ready poses. It includes interchangeable hands, a sword, and a flowing cape, enhancing customization. Designed to integrate seamlessly with Boss Fight Studio's H.A.C.K.S. system, allowing collectors to mix and match parts for endless possibilities. Packaged in classic blister-carded packaging, this figure is a must-have for fans of fantasy warriors and customizable action figures. Whether leading a raid or standing as a lone survivor, the Ascension Vanguard is ready for battle and is priced at $24.99. Pre-orders are already live through Boss Fight Studio with a July 2025 release.

Boss Fight Studio – Ascension Vanguard Hero H.A.C.K.S

"Prepare for battle with the Ascension Vanguard, a legendary knight from the epic struggle between Accord and Ascension. Part of the Boss Fight Studio's Hero H.A.C.K.S. series, this highly detailed 1:18 scale figure features 25 points of articulation, allowing for dynamic poses and intense battle stances. With premium sculpting and full customization options, this figure is the ultimate army builder for your collection. The Ascension Vanguard action features 25 points of articulation and comes with sword and coat accessories making this the ultimate army builder figure for your collection."

PRODUCT FEATURES

Approximately 4 inches tall

25 points of articulation for dynamic posing and battle-ready stances

Includes interchangeable hands, sword and cape accessories

Compatible with Boss Fight Studio's H.A.C.K.S. (Highly Articulated Character Kit System) system for interchangeability and customization

Blister-carded packaging

