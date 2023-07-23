Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Comics, Marvel Legends, sdcc

X-Men 97' Bishop Travels Through Time with New Marvel Legends Figure

Hasbro has unveiled some new Marvel Legends at San Diego Comic Con 2023 and pre-orders are arriving for the new wave

A time traveling X-Men has returned to Hasbro as they debut a brand new set of X-Men 97' figures. Coming to life right off the screen, the fan-favorite mutant Bishop has joined this new line of Marvel Legends featuring designs right from the new sequel animated series. Bishop has arrived in the Marvel Legends line before, but this one feature this animated styling with a signature outfit and a new haircut. He will come with an extra pair of hands and a blaster that can be stored over his shoulder.

Each X-Men 97' figure will come in its own widowed card back packaging with impressive artwork from the show. Bishop will be joined by Gambit, Rogue, Storm, Wolverine, and Magneto for this wave, making it a packed set for X-Men fans. Hasbro has each figure priced at $24.99, set for a Fall 2023 release, but pre-orders are not live just yet. With the Marvel Knights BAF wave already up for pre-order at HasbroPulse.com, fans should expect pre-orders coming soon. X-Men fans can get a closer look at all of these new figures and more with our new Hasbro Booth coverage, seen right here.

"MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES MARVEL'S BISHOP – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 / Available: Fall 2023). Bishop is a seasoned time-traveling mutant from the near future with energy-absorption powers. Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES MARVEL'S BISHOP figure. This quality 6-inch scale Bishop figure features deco and design inspired by the character's appearance in Marvel Studios' X-Men '97! Includes figure and 3 entertainment-inspired accessories."

"With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With the Marvel Legends Series, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display in collections."

