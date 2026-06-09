Posted in: Collectibles, threezerostore | Tagged: Threezero, transformers

New Transformers DLX Bumblebee (Cybertron Mode) Debuts from threezero

Threezero is expanding their collection with a new release including the Transformers DLX Bumblebee (Cybertron Mode)

Article Summary Threezero unveils Transformers DLX Bumblebee in Cybertron Mode, inspired by the Bumblebee film with a new sculpt.

The 1/12-scale Transformers figure stands 8 inches tall, with a die-cast frame and 55 points of articulation.

LED eyes switch from blue to red, while battle-damaged paint and new armor capture Bumblebee’s Cybertron look.

Transformers DLX Bumblebee includes faceplates, hands, arm cannon, battle mask, sword, blast effect, and is $165.

Threezero returns to the Transformers: Bumblebee film with a delightful and new DLX-scale figure featuring Bumblebee in his Cybertron Mode design. This highly detailed 1/12-scale collectible stands roughly 8" tall and features threezero's signature die-cast internal frame, allowing more stability and incredible poses with its 55 points of articulation. The figure showcases Bumblebee's early Transformers Cybertronian appearance, featuring newly sculpted armor elements, with weathered battle-damage paint applications, and some fun features.

Threezero ensured Bumblebee had LED-lit eyes that switch between standard blue and battle-ready red modes. The DLX Bumblebee (Cybertron Mode) comes with a nice set of accessories with three swappable face plates, a variety of extra hands, an arm cannon, a battle mask, a blasting effect, and the Stinger Sword A. Return to the battle-torn Transformers world of Cybertron with this impressive figure that will capture that iconic Bumblebee design right off the big screen with die-cast elements that fans can appreciate. Pre-orders for the Transformers DLX Bee are already live at $165, with a February 2027 release date.

Transformers DLX Bumblebee (Cybertron Mode)

"From the movie Transformers: Bumblebee, threezero presents DLX Bumblebee (Cybertron Mode)! This version features an all-new sculpted chest, torso, back wings, and other detailed parts reflecting Bumblebee's Cybertronian form! Standing approximately 8 inches tall, DLX Bumblebee (Cybertron Mode) Transformers figure features threezero's signature die-cast metal frame with engineering grade plastics for a solid structure."

"Detailed and weathered paint shows realistic scuffs and rugged texture, bringing Bumblebee's original Cybertron form to life with his battle-worn look; DLX Bumblebee (Cybertron Mode) also features LED illuminated eyes that can switch between standard blue and extreme battle-mode red! Accessories for DLX Bumblebee (Cybertron Mode) include three interchangeable faceplates, three pairs of interchangeable hands, an Arm Cannon, two interchangeable armor plates of Arm Cannon, a head with battle-mask, a transparent blasting effect, and Stinger Sword A, allowing for a variety of expressive looks and posing."

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