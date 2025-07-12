Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Azrael Batman is Back with New McFarlane Toys Knightquest Figure

A Crisis on Infinite Earths is upon the DC Multiverse, but McFarlane Toys is still summoning new heroes to your collection

Article Summary Azrael Batman returns in McFarlane Toys' new DC Multiverse Knightquest 7-inch action figure release.

Jean-Paul Valley's brutal armored Batman look from the Knightfall saga is faithfully recreated in detail.

Figure features removable back blades, Ultra Articulation with 22 points, and a collectible art card.

Pre-orders for Azrael Batman are live at $26.99, with an August 2025 release; Batwing and Troika Batman debut too.

Azrael Batman emerged during the DC Comics Knightfall saga when Bruce Wayne was taken out by the infamous Bane. Bruce Wayne entrusted the mantle of the Bat to Jean-Paul Valley, also known as Azrael. However, Valley was involved with the secret Order of St. Dumas and brought a brutal and religiously infused justice to the streets of Gotham. As the new Dark Knight, Jean-Paul discarded Bruce's traditional methods, opting instead for an increasingly armored and lethal look, complete with bladed gauntlets and mechanical enhancements.

McFarlane Toys is now bringing back this hardcore vigilante with a new DC Multiverse figure as he dons his red, gold, and black armored suit. Like previous versions, Azrael will have back blades that can be removed and are slightly articulated. No other accessories are included besides a display base and a collectible art card. Pre-orders are already live for the Knightquest Batman at $26.99, and he is set for an August 2025 release date. Be on the lookout for some of the other new DC Comics releases as well, with Batwing and Troika Batman.

McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse – Azrael Batman (Knightquest)

"Pre-Flashpoint, Jean-Paul Valley's discovery of his dying father dressed as Azrael changed his life forever. Brainwashed by the System to become the Church of St. Dumas' assassin, Jean-Paul worked with Batman instead, standing in for the Dark Knight when Bane broke the hero's back. Unbalanced by his upbringing, Valley became a more violent Batman and wore heavier armor. He later surrendered the mantle to a newly healed Bruce Wayne and set out on his own adventures as Azrael."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE™

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Includes figure display base

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ DC MULTIVERSE™ figures

