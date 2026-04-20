Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, star wars, The Mandalorian

New The Mandalorian & Grogu 1/6 AT-RT Hot Toys Vehicle Coming Soon

Hot Toys is getting ready for the adventures of The Mandalorian and Grogu with some brand new 1/6 scale collectibles

Article Summary Hot Toys unveils a 1/6 scale AT-RT vehicle from The Mandalorian & Grogu, perfect for Star Wars collectors.

The AT-RT, a famous Star Wars walker, features impressive weathering, realistic wires, and LED lights.

Fully articulated mechanical design stands 23" tall, with adjustable legs, grips, and blaster cannon for authentic poses.

Available now for pre-order solo or as a bundle with the AT-RT Driver; ideal for The Mandalorian display setups.

The AT-RT, short for All Terrain Recon Transport, is a fast, lightweight walker in the Star Wars universe. It was designed primarily for scouting and rapid-response missions, and is mostly associated with the Grand Army of the Republic during the Clone Wars. These vehicles made their on-screen debut with Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith on Utapau and Kashyyyk. However, after the Rise of the Empire, vehicles like this were repurposed for the Galactic Empire and then again after the Fall of the Empire with factions of the Imperial Remnant.

For the upcoming film The Mandalorian & Grogu, the AT-RT is returning, and Hot Toys has faithfully brought one to life in 1/6 scale. Coming in at 23" tall, this vehicle is ready for its new job and features impressive weathered deco and an extendable mechanical design. This will include realistic wires, a metal antenna, and an LED light-up feature to give a more realistic element to its display. Hot Toys has released this Star Wars vehicle separately from its driver, allowing fans to purchase it to showcase The Mandalorian and Grogu, as seen in the trailer. However, pre-orders are already live for the AT-RT on Sideshow Collectibles, available as a solo release for $315 or a bundle with the AT-RT Driver for $480.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu – AT-RT Vehicle

"In Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu™, the scattered forces of the Imperial Remnant continue to pose a formidable threat, utilizing surviving assets to enforce their will. Among their arsenal is the All-Terrain Recon Transport (AT-RT), a fast and agile bipedal walker favored for scouting missions, patrols, and swift ground assaults."

"The walker is brought to life with fine paint applications and specially applied weathering effects that showcase a rusty, battle-worn aesthetic. It is in a steel gray colorway with an Imperial crest on the exterior. Measuring up to a massive 60 cm in height when fully extended and 33 cm when not elevated, it features a newly developed mechanical structure with over 10 points of articulation. The mechanical legs and front blaster cannon are articulated, allowing for enhanced poseability. The driver's seat comes with articulated grips and footrests, and perfectly fits our 1/6th scale figures from The Mandalorian & Grogu™ collection."

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