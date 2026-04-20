Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, marvel, spider-man

Build Your Own Spider-Man with LEGO's Newest Hero Figure Set

Get ready to thwip some webs as LEGO has unveiled new Spider-Man: Brand New Day sets are on the way like an articulated Hero Figure

Article Summary LEGO unveils a new 14.5-inch articulated Spider-Man Hero Figure inspired by Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

The figure features 813 pieces, 24 points of articulation, and even movable fingers for dynamic poses.

Includes a companion Spider-Man minifigure and display plaque to enhance your Marvel collection.

Set releases June 1, 2026, for $99.99; see it now on the LEGO Shop before pre-orders go live.

Inspired by the upcoming MCU film Spider-Man: Brand New Day, LEGO has unveiled a brand new Hero Figure set. This new release reimagines the iconic wall-crawler as a large-scale, poseable figure set that blends action figure energy with brick-built creativity. Standing over 14.5" and featuring 813 pieces, this Spider-Man build goes beyond a typical set and offers 24 points of articulation with movable fingers. Marvel fans will be able to swing, crouch, or strike classic web-slinging poses with this set, which offers surprisingly flexible movement.

We have seen plenty of LEGO Hero Sets featuring Star Wars, Batman, and other Marvel Comics characters, but this one has more pieces and a bulkier design, which is nice. To make things even better, LEGO has included a companion Spider-Man: Brand New Day minifigure with the set, along with a plaque, to help display him with your fully articulated web-head. Collectors can bring home and build their very own Spider-Man figure with LEGO on June 1, 2026, for $99.99. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but the set can be seen on the LEGO Shop in all of its sensational, spectacular, and amazing glory.

LEGO Spider-Man Hero Figure

"Bring Super Hero action from Spider-Man: Brand New Day to life with this fully articulated Spider-Man Hero Figure (76346) building set. Standing over 14.5 in. (36 cm) tall, this highly posable LEGO® ǀ Marvel figure puts endless play and display possibilities into kids' hands. With 24 points of articulation, right down to individually movable fingers, kids can play out web-slinging movie scenes, imaginative adventures of their own and create dynamic displays for their room."

"The Super Hero toy building set comes with a nameplate and detachable webs for both the brick-built figure and an accompanying Spider-Man minifigure. This Marvel collectible for kids makes a great birthday, holiday or any day gift for boys and girls ages 12 years old and up. This building set contains 813 pieces."

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