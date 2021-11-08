Black Suit Superman Make His Heroic Landing with Iron Studios

Henry Cavill is easily one of my favorite actors who portrayed Superman with a heavy and emotional performance. Man of Steel, Batman V Superman, and Zack Snyder's Justice League are all masterpieces that show a darker yet humble story. I do wish that Superman's resurrection was more along the lines of the DC Comics Death of Superman, but the use of the motherbox was a nice touch. With the return of the Justice League film, many alterations to the new Zack Snyder movie were used such as the use of Superman wearing a black suit. This Black Suit is just powerful for the movie and for the comics, and it was amazing to finally see it on the big screen. Iron Studios is doing the same thing as they are adding it to your shelves with their newest MiniCo statue.

Clark Kent dons his new black suit with this new 7" tall statue from Zack Snyder's Justice League. This is a perfect companion piece to the recently revealed Knightmare Batman MiniCo statue that Iron Studios has already debuted. Superman is posed in a heroic stance with his arms wide open with a fully detailed and sculpted back suit design. The MiniCo big-headed design is very unique and not for everyone but will be a nice addition to any Superman collection out there. Priced at only $34.99, this black-suited Man of Steel is set to release between June – September 2022, with pre-orders live and located here.

Superman Black Suit – Justice League – MiniCo

License: Justice League

Scale: Toy Art

Features:

Creation: Iron Studios

Made in PVC

Hand painted

Includes base display

Product dimensions: 7 in (H) x 3.5 in (W) x 3.1 in (D)

Product Weight: 0.3 lbs

Release schedule: Second quarter of 2022