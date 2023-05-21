Explore Downtown as LEGO Debuts Their Latest LEGO City Set Construction is in sight as LEGO is back with some brand new LEGO City set allowing master builders to add to their growing cities

Take a trip downtown as LEGO is back with a brand new set to help fans build up their LEGO City collection. The LEGO City Downtown set comes in at a whopping 2,010 pieces and will feature 14 minifigures! When fully built, the set will come in at 16.5" tall, 17.5" wide, and 15" deep, giving and City a nice bulky addition. This set has everything a city needs, from a barbershop, vet clinic, blogging studio, and even a comic store. As well as a tech store, a hotel, a park, and even a place for street-food vendors. This is one set that is perfect for any master builder who wants to start off their own LEGO City collection. Set like this all include a road block allowing for each set to come together to create your very own LEGO City. Downtown is priced at $199.99, and is set for an August 2023 release, and fans will be able to find the set right here. Be sure to check out some of the other recently announced sets to also enhance your city, like the Ski Resort seen here.

Downtown Awaits You with LEGO's Newest City Set

"Treat your everyday hero to the ultimate build-and-play experience with LEGO® City Downtown (60380). This amazing toy playset with combinable room modules features a barbershop, vet clinic, blogging studio, rooftop discotheque, comic store, tech store, janitor's room and hotel. All this, plus a park, street-food area, 14 inspiring characters and a LEGO Road Plate for connection to other sets from the LEGO City range."

"Download the LEGO Builder app for an interactive building experience. This digital companion comes with tools that let kids zoom in and rotate and visualize models from all angles as they build. The app also enables them to track the building process and explore and save virtual playsets. LEGO City sets come with realistic models and inspiring characters for open-ended play where kids are free to express their creativity through imaginative stories and adventures that depict real life in a fun and exciting way."

Multi-feature playset – The LEGO® City Downtown (60380) set comes with lots of combinable modular rooms and a multitude of features and functions for the ultimate build-and-play experience

What's in the box? – A toy barbershop, vet clinic, blogging studio, rooftop disco, comic store, tech store, janitor's room, hotel, pizzeria, juice bar, noodle stand and 14 minifigure characters

Expandable toy playset – Includes a LEGO® Road Plate for connection to other sets from the LEGO City range

A fun LEGO® gift idea – Celebrate a special occasion with this LEGO City playset for kids aged 8 and up

Dimensions – The LEGO® City Downtown toy building set measures over 16.5 in. (42 cm) high, 17.5 in. (45 cm) wide and 15 in. (38 cm) deep

