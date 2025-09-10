Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends

Black Widow Returns with New Marvel Legends Figure from Hasbro

Expand your collection with some brand new Marvel Legends figures as Hasbro has revealed that new figures are in the way

Article Summary Black Widow returns in her iconic gray bodysuit from Uncanny X-Men #268 with a new Marvel Legends figure.

This updated 6-inch figure features enhanced articulation and premium comic-accurate details.

Includes alternate hands, Widow’s Bite blast and smoke effects, plus a mini comic book accessory.

Available for pre-order now at $27.99, with an expected release date of January 2026.

Black Widow's gray bodysuit, as seen in Marvel Comics Uncanny X-Men #268 (1990), is one of her most iconic and sleek costume designs. Illustrated by Jim Lee, this issue is a team-up with Natasha Romanoff, Captain America, and a young Wolverine in a World War II-era flashback, showcasing her espionage roots. This fan-favorite gray bodysuit debuted here, standing out compared to her usual black outfit, offering a tactical and stylish alternative. Hasbro is now bringing back this flashback to life once again with a brand new Marvel Legends figure for their newest Mini Comic wave.

Unlike the previous Walmart Exclusive release, this Black Widow is updated on the new, more articulated Marvel Legends female body. Natasha will come with an extra pair of swappable hands and a variety of wrist blasters with smoke or blaster effects. She will also come on a blister card along with a mini comic accessory of Uncanny X-Men #268. Pre-orders are already live at most online retailers like Hasbro Pulse for Black Widow at the new price point of $27.99 and a January 2026 release.

Marvel Legends – Mini Comic Book Wave 2 – Black Widow

"In Uncanny X-Men #268 (1990), Black Widow, Wolverine, and Captain America combat an alliance between the ninja Hand and the Von Strucker Family in both WWII and the present day. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with the Hasbro Marvel Legends Black Widow figure!"

"Detailed to look like the character's appearance in Marvel's Uncanny X-Men #268 (1990) and Avengers comics, this collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. This Marvel action figure set comes with 7 accessories, including 2 alternate hands, 2 gauntlets with Widow's Bite blast effect, 2 gauntlets with smoke effect, as well as a 6-inch scale plastic comic book accessory featuring the cover of Uncanny X-Men #268 (1990)."

