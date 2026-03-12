Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: masters of the universe, mattel

Mattel Reveals New Masters of the Universe 5.5" Skeletor Figure

Mattel debuts new line of Masters of the Universe figure are here starting with a Special Edition Skeletor for Walmart Collector Con

Article Summary Mattel unveils a special 5.5" Skeletor figure for Walmart Collector Con, launching a new MOTU action figure line

Skeletor's head sculpt is inspired by iconic Alfredo Alcala comic art, capturing his early sinister look

The figure features 14 points of articulation, gold armor accents, a soft goods cape, and Havok Staff

Available for pre-order on March 19 for $9.95, this exclusive release kicks off a new Masters of the Universe era

A new Walmart Collector Con is upon us, and that means new and exclusive releases are on the way. One of which is the first figure to be released for Mattel's new 5.5" line of Masters of the Universe figures. This line drops the big, classic 80s style for more modern figures that fans won't want to miss. The first figure to arrive will be a special-edition Skeletor with 14 points of articulation.

This version of the Evil Lord of Destruction draws inspiration from the dramatic artwork of legendary comic illustrator Alfredo Alcala. His darker interpretations helped shape the character's early visual identity, and the head sculpt captures just that. On top of a new design and packaging, Mattel has also given Skeletor some sleek gold armor, a soft goods cape, and his Havok Staff. A new era of the Masters of the Universe is here for kids and adults, and it all begins with this Walmart Collector Con release. Skeletor is set to go up for pre-order on March 19 for $9.95.

Walmart Collector Con – Masters of the Universe 5.5" Skeletor

"This Masters of the Universe Special Edition Skeletor figure features a head design based on sketches from the legendary Alfredo Alcala. Bright golden accents distinguish this figure — including bat emblems, bone motifs and other signature evil iconography. Designed at 5.5-inch scale, he has 14 points of articulation for realistic action poses and battle displays and a regal, removable soft goods cape. He comes with a battle-ready harness, skirt armor and shin guards and his iconic ram-headed staff."

This special edition Masters of the Universe action figure of Skeletor, Evil Lord of Destruction, features a head design inspired by Alfred Alcala's legendary sketches, including classic sunken eyes and snarling teeth

A removable soft goods cape gives a regal presence to the evil overlord. A battle-ready harness, skirt armor and shin guards and his signature rams head staff are included. The harness and skirt armor are also removable

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!