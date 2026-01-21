Posted in: Blokees, Collectibles | Tagged: blokees, transformers

Blokees Unveils Transformers Action Edition 05 Tarn (Comic Version)

Blokees continues to expand their Transformers Action Edition series model kits with the arrival of Tarn (Comic Version)

Article Summary Blokees releases Transformers Action Edition 05 Tarn, inspired by his IDW comic book appearance.

This licensed model kit stands 8" tall, featuring 333 pieces and multiple points of articulation.

Comes with magnetic light effect, swappable faces, battle-damaged accessories, and a companion figure.

Perfect for Transformers collectors, Tarn joins Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, and Megatron in the Action Edition series.

Tarn is a Decepticon character from the beloved Transformers franchise, who is best known from IDW Publishing's More Than Meets the Eye comics. He is the leader of the Decepticon Justice Division, an elite group tasked with hunting down and punishing traitors to the Decepticon cause. Tarn is fanatically devoted to Megatron and Decepticon ideology, so much so that he even wears a face crafted after the iconic Decepticon insignia. Blokees is now bringing this deadly Decepticon to their Transformers Action Edition Series, inspired by his appearance in the comics.

Tarn first appeared in The Transformers: More Than Meets the Eye #9 back in 2012 from IDW Publishing. He was originally a low-level Cybertronian who would gloriously follow the Decepticon cause to almost religious heights. Blokees now captures his passion and fury with a new Action Edition figure that stands almost 8" tall and will have 333 pieces to create him. When fully assembled, Tarn will have 6 points of articulation, a magnetic light, a weapon, swappable faces, and a companion Transformers figure. Transformers collectors can purchase the Blokees Tarn figure right now for $39.99. Be on the lookout for other Action Edition figures as well, with Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, and Megatron, who are also featured in Classic Comic Book designs.

Blokees Transformers Action Edition 05 Tarn (Comic Version)

"Unleash the power of Tarn, the fearsome DJD leader, with this Tarn Comic Version collectible. Composed of 333 pieces and featuring 64 points of articulation, it allows for dynamic and intense poses. The magnetic control breathing light effect adds to his intimidating presence, while interchangeable faceplates and battle-damaged accessories enhance the realism. A must-have for any Transformers fan seeking to showcase this iconic Decepticon warrior."

Officially Licensed Collectible

Magnetic Control Breathing Light

Rich Exclusive Accessories

Fully Articulated Body

Complete Mechanical Skeleton

Perfect Color Assignment

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!