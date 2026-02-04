Posted in: Blokees | Tagged: blokees, transformers

Transformers Defender Version Bruticus Combining Set Revealed

The fun continues with Blokees as new releases are on the way for their growing Transformers collection that fans won’t want to miss

Article Summary Bruticus Combining Set revealed for Blokees Transformers Defender Series accessory kits

Combine Onslaught, Brawl, Vortex, Swindle, and Blast Off into mighty Decepticon Bruticus

Set includes 44 premium components for ultimate weapon and combination customization

Pre-order now for $4.99; compatible with Defender Series 4-6, releases February 28, 2026

Get ready to build greatness as Blokees is back with another brand new accessory set for their Transformers collection. Releasing as part of their Transformers Defender Series line, Bruticus is ready to combine and dominate your collection. Bruiticus first appeared in The Transformers Generation 1 cartoon and Marvel Comics in 1986. He is a Decepticon combiner formed by the Combaticons: Onslaught, Brawl, Vortex, Swindle, and Blast Off. Designed as a living weapon. His debut immediately positioned him as one of the Autobots' most dangerous enemies, and now he is coming to life with a new Accessory Kit.

Just like the previous Devastator set, collectors must have all of the figures from the Transformers Defender Series to build, and this set will provide the rest to create a deadly new weapon for your Decepticon collection. The Bruticus set will include 44 premium components, adding weapons, hands, and parts to the Combaticon vehicles. Blokees is doing some incredible stuff with their Transformers collection, and these sets are a must-have for any collector of the series. Pre-orders are already live on the Blokees site at only $4.99, with a February 28, 2026, release date. Be sure to snag up Transformers Defender Sets 4 – 6, to build and create the Combaticon vehicles to bring this deadly robot to your collection.

Transformers Defender Version Bruticus Kits Combining Accessory

"Unlock an unparalleled collecting experience with the Bruticus Kits Combining Accessory! This set includes 44 premium components, designed for collectors to combine their Defender Version vehicles into the mighty Bruticus. Perfectly compatible with all vehicles from Defender Version Series 04-06, including Blast Off Vehicle, Vortex Vehicle, Onslaught Vehicle, Swindle Vehicle, and Brawl Vehicle, this product is an essential addition for epic battles and a legendary collection."

Authentic Licensed Product

Ultimate Bruticus Combination

44 PCS Premium Components

Compatible with Multiple Series

Collector's Exclusive Expansion Pack

