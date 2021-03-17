Boba Fett Kicks Off New Funko Pop Bounty Hunter Collection

Funko is capturing the iconic bounty hunters scene from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back with their newest collectible series. It seems one of the newest trends lately is new diorama Pop vinyl figures. Usually released one at a time, these connecting Pop vinyl will create an amazing diorama scene when fully assembled. We have seen this already with The Avengers united scene, Star Wars Hoth, and even the GameStop exclusive Marvel New York Art Series. The upcoming bounty hunter diorama series kicks off with one of the most iconic bounty hunters in the Star Wars, Boba Fett. Boba Fett's popularity exploded after his appearance in the Empire Strikes Back, making this the perfect character to start off this upcoming series. It looks like there will be seven Pops in total capturing coming from Funko capturing some of the deadliest bounty hunters around.

Being a Star Wars fan, I do believe that one of the seven Funko Pop vinyl will be Darth Vader. This is based that there are six bounty hunters that originally appeared in The Empire Strikes Back with 4-LOM, Zuckuss, IG-88, Dengar, Bossk, and of course, Boba Fett. Darth Vader is the most logical option for the seventh Pop giving Star Wars fans a complete recreation of the iconic scene. This exclusive Star Wars bounty hunter collection series will be exclusive to GameStop, and Boba Fett is set to release in May 2021. They will each be priced at $19.99, and pre-orders are already live, and collectors can find them located here. We cannot wait to see the other bounty hunters in action as well as the final completed piece in the future. Will you be picking up the Star Wars Funko Pop bounty hunter collection?

"Coming Soon: Pop! Star Wars™ – Bounty Hunter Collection (GameStop exclusive.) Pre-order Boba Fett™ , the first of seven Deluxe bobbleheads that all nest together to create a dynamic display piece!"

"The Star Wars universe is filled with notorious bounty hunters, and Boba Fett is the deadliest of them all. The Pop! Star Wars Bounty Hunter Collection features 7 vinyl bobbleheads with connecting backdrops that recreate the famous bounty hunter scene from The Empire Strikes Back. Vinyl bobblehead is approximately 3.75-inches tall."