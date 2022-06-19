Celebrate I Am Your Father's Day with RSVLTS New Star Wars Collection

The season finale of Obi-Wan Kenobi is almost upon us, and Star Wars hype is in full effect. It has been an absolute blast to see Obi-Wan and Darth Vader make a return to the screen. If the last episode showed us anything, it is that the power of Darth Vader is truly incredible. RSVLTS knows this, and they have embraced the power of the Dark Side with an impressive (most impressive) new line of Star Wars button-down tees. The collection is titled I Am Your Father's Day, which is perfect for its Father's Day drop today at 4 PM EST! Six button-downs are featured in the collection showcasing iconic Star Wars moments as well as plenty of love for Darth Vader.

The RSVLTS x Star Wars "I Am Your Father's Day" Collection Includes:

"Shades of Vader" – Features Darth Vader's robotic components from his suit in a stylish fashion. Available in traditional Kunuflex button-downs and koozies

– Vintage never looked so good with the 1995 Return of the Jedi poster for the updated VHS release, but now in shirt form! "Journey to The Darkside" – Anakin's journey is captured over the years with some iconic Star Wars symbols, from his rise as a Jedi to his fall as Darth Vader. Available in traditional Kunuflex

"All Too Easy" – Return to the Era of The Empire Strikes Back with a beautifully colored tee featuring some of your favorite Star Wars heroes and villains. Available in traditional Kunuflex button-downs and koozies

– Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader get artistic with this gorgeous teal and pink graphic featuring their iconic fight. "Stay Off Target" – This play on words shirt shows off some of the other tasks Stormtroopers just can not get right. They might not get the job done, but you will in his tee. Available in traditional Kunuflex

RSVLTS never disappoints when it comes to their Star Wars collection, and it is nice to see some new designs arrive this time around. The Do or Do Not shirt is so different from the other tees designs they release, and I love how it is also a throwback to the 1995 VHS release. On the other hand, the journey to the Darkside shirt is just packed with some love for the Prequel Trilogy, and I love that! RSVLTS has also released some companion Koozies featuring some of these designs as well, making sure you look good at any occasion you are at this Summer. Whether you need a super last-minute Father's Day gift or need to treat yourself to I Am Your Father's Day, then be sure to watch the RSVLTS site (here) and app for this Star Wars collection drop at 4 PM EST today! Be sure to stay tuned for more fantastic collections heading your way from RSVLTS to make sure you look good this summer!