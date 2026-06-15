Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Bow Before the Power of Cyborg Superman Once Again from McFarlane

Get ready to step into the vault once again as McFarlane Toys debuts Wave 2 of the McFarlane Vault Collection.

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils DC Multiverse Vault Collection Wave 02, reviving sought-after Superman figures for collectors.

Cyborg Superman returns from his Gold Label debut, inspired by Revenge of the Green Lanterns and Hank Henshaw’s fall.

The 7-inch Superman villain figure includes swappable hands, a fabric cape, and updated McFarlane Vault packaging.

Cyborg Superman is up for pre-order at $26.99 now, with the McFarlane DC Multiverse reissue set for October 2026.

The end of the DC Multiverse may be on the horizon as some of the first Mattel figures begin to arrive, but McFarlane Toys is far from finished with its popular 7" scale line. It looks like Wave 2 of the McFarlane Vault Collection is officially on the way, bringing back some of the company's greatest hits for collectors who may have missed them the first time around. One of which is Cyborg Superman, a figure that was previously released as a Gold Label exclusive. Inspired by his appearance in the "Revenge of the Green Lanterns" storyline, this version highlights the character's more intense cybernetic enhancements and villainous design.

Cyborg Superman includes a pair of swappable hands and a fabric cape, with new packaging featuring the McFarlane Vault Collection design. This will at least help collectors showcase the difference between this new reissue and the original release. The Vault Collection serves as McFarlane's answer to fan-demanded reissues, giving newer collectors another opportunity to add sought-after DC Multiverse figures to their shelves. Cyborg Superman is already available for pre-order for $26.99 and is expected to arrive in October 2026.

Cyborg Superman (Revenge of the Green Lanterns)

"Astronaut Hank Henshaw was on board the LexCorp space shuttle Excalibur with his wife Terri and two other crew members when it crashed. At first, the accident was thought to have been caused by Superman who had created a solar flare—exposing the crew to a fatal dose of radiation."

"With his body deteriorating, Hank transferred his consciousness into LexCorp's mainframe, recreating himself as a cyborg in Superman's image. When Terri later died, a deranged Hank blamed Superman for her death, and became one of the Man of Steel's fiercest foes. With Mongul, he orchestrated the obliteration of Coast City and became an intergalactic threat battling the Green Lantern Corps."

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