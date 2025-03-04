Posted in: Collectibles, Super7 | Tagged: Super7, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

Casey Jones Joins the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2003) with Super7

The world of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comes to life as Super7 turns back the clock to the 2003 series with a new set of figures

Article Summary Super7 revives the 2003 TMNT series with new, detailed action figures.

Casey Jones joins the TMNT line, complete with iconic weapons and gear.

Collectible figures feature interchangeable heads and dynamic poses.

Pre-order offers exclusive bonuses for hardcore TMNT fans.

The 2003 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles cartoon introduced a more grounded version of our favorite heroes in Half Shell. This series was a way to introduce a new era to the turtles, and it did a pretty great job. Super7 has been bringing this series to life as they expand their TMNT Ultimates! Series with some allies. Casey Jones, the hockey-mask-wearing vigilante, is one of them, and he is getting brand new figures inspired by that 2003 series. Unlike previous interpretations, this version of Casey seems to have a deeper yet personal vendetta against crime, as his family's suffering is directly caused by street gangs.

Casey Jones is now ready to join the turtles in taking down the Foot Clan and anyone else who gets in their way as they clean up the streets. He will come with his signature weaponry: a hockey stick, two baseball bats, a golf club, and a golf bag to hold everything. He will all have masked and unmasked head sculpts, with a third being offered with the set of bonus accessories that is included for collectors who pre-order the whole wave directly from Super7. Other figures in this wave are Shredder, Splinter, and the Foot Clan, which are $55 each and set for December 2025.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ULTIMATES! Wave 13 Casey Jones

"Get ready to add some vigilante justice to your TMNT collection with the new Casey Jones ULTIMATES! figure! Inspired by the gritty, action-packed adventures of the 2003 TMNT animated series, this highly detailed 7" figure captures Casey's raw, streetwise attitude."

"Featuring double-jointed elbows and knees for dynamic poses, intricate sculpt and premium paint detailing, and a variety of interchangeable heads and hands, this Casey Jones comes armed to the teeth with his signature hockey stick, two baseball bats, and a golf club—everything he needs to crack down on crime in NYC. Whether he's teaming up with the Turtles or taking on the Foot Clan solo, Casey brings the no-nonsense attitude and heroic heart fans love."

