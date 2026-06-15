Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

The Joker: The Comedian Returns for the McFarlane Vault Collection

McFarlane Toys brings back The Comedian from Batman: Three Jokers as part of the Vault Collection — pre-orders are live for $26.99 with an October 2026 release.

Article Summary McFarlane Toys revives Joker The Comedian from Batman: Three Jokers in DC Multiverse Vault Collection Wave 02.

Inspired by The Killing Joke, this fan-favorite Joker returns in updated Vault packaging for collectors.

Joker features his purple suit, trench coat, fedora, plus crowbar, camera, display base, and art card.

Pre-orders for Joker The Comedian are live now at $26.99, with the McFarlane Vault release set for October 2026.

Batman: Three Jokers introduced DC Comics readers to a bold new take on the Clown Prince of Crime, revealing that there were actually three different versions of Joker operating throughout Batman's history. McFarlane Toys brought all three versions to life in the DC Multiverse line, but one quickly emerged as the fan favorite: The Comedian. Inspired by the Joker's appearance in Batman: The Killing Joke, this figure became one of the most sought-after releases in the DC Multiverse line, and now, McFarlane is bringing him back as part of the growing Vault Collection.

Designed to give collectors another chance at some of the line's most popular and hard-to-find releases, the Vault Collection pairs popular characters with new and updated packaging. The Comedian returns wearing his signature purple suit and trench coat, complete with a sculpted fedora and a sinister grin that perfectly captures the character's unsettling style. Popular accessories do return, like his infamous crowbar and camera, recreating some of the Joker's most memorable moments from the graphic novel. Pre-orders are already live online for $26.99 with an October 2026 release date.

The Joker (The Comedian) (Batman: Three Jokers)

"In a stunning turn of events, Batman has learned that there are, in fact, three versions of The Joker operating in Gotham City. This one, known as "The Comedian" among the trio, is far more clever than his counterparts and harbors the hopes of becoming Batman's one true tormentor."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE™

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

The Joker: The Comedian includes a camera, crowbar, and display base

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back plus an art card display stand

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!