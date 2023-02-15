Chainsaw Man's Himeno and Kobeni Arrive at Good Smile Company Good Smile Company is back with not one but two brand new additions for their Chainsaw Man Pop Up Parade collection

Chainsaw man is the latest and greatest anime to arrive, dishing out some truly bloody storytelling. The story follows Denji in his pet devil, known as Pochita, in a world filled with evil monsters called devils. Devil Hunters are dispatched to put an end to these devils, and plenty of them include some pretty intense abilities. Good Smile Company has slowly sure been dropping some Chainsaw Man collectibles for their Pop Up Parade series. Two more members of the Tokyo Special Division 4 team arrive with Kobeni and Himeno. Each of these deadly ladies is an asset to the team and is beautifully brought to life. Depicted in their suits, both Kobeni and Himeno's characteristics are captured nicely. Each of these Chainsaw Man statues is priced at $35.99 and is set for an October 2023 release. They will join Maxima, Power, and Denji in the Pop Up Parade line, and pre-orders can be found here for Himeno and here for Kobeni.

Build Tokyo Special Division 4 Team from Chainsaw Man

"POP UP PARADE Himeno – A New Addition to the POP UP PARADE! POP UP PARADE is a series of figures that are easy to collect with affordable prices and speedy releases! Each figure typically stands around 17-18cm in height and the series features a vast selection of characters from popular anime and game series, with many more to be added soon!"

"POP UP PARADE Kobeni – A New Addition to the POP UP PARADE! POP UP PARADE is a series of figures that are easy to collect with affordable prices and speedy releases! Each figure typically stands around 17-18cm in height and the series features a vast selection of characters from popular anime and game series, with many more to be added soon!"