Build Your Own Iron Man Arc Reactor with Disney's Marvel Hero Tech

Kids can now take a page out of Iron Man’s book as they can build their own own Arc Reactor with Disney’s latest play kit

Get ready to power up your inner superhero with the new Iron Man Arc Reactor Build-and-Play Set from shopDisney! It's time to assemble your very own Arc Reactor with that features its own display stand, allowing fans to display this beauty. Marvel fans will be able to customize their own design with five sleek reactor covers, seven mesmerizing color-changing modules, and eight powerful modules. To top it all off, this bad boy features lights that dazzle and sounds that resonate with a genius billionaire playboy philanthropist. Kids and adults will feel just like Tony Stark himself and Disney made sure of that, too, as this Iron Man Arc Reactor also has a magnetic function, so you can proudly wear it with your everyday attire. It is not often fans get a customizable piece of Marvel tech like this and it would be fun to see a Spider-Man web-shooter Marvel Hero Tech set to release in the future. Until then, Iron Man fans can unleash your inner tech genius and light your collection today for $34.99 right now and found here.

Iron Man Arc Reactor Build-and-Play Set

"The greater the super hero, the cooler the tech like Iron Man's arc reactor, the power behind the suit. Now you can build your very own model with this Arc Reactor build-and-play set. Featuring lights and sounds, it comes with seven color-changing modules, five different reactor covers and eight power modules so you can personalize the arc reactor to your own specifications. Show it off on the included display stand or affix it to your shirt with the enclosed magnet. Tony Stark would be so proud."

Magic in the details

Includes buildable Iron Man arc reactor model

Seven color-changing modules

Five reactor covers

Eight power modules

Comes with display stand

Includes magnet to attach to clothing

Features lights and sounds

Assembly required

Instruction booklet

