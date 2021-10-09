Cuphead and Mugman Receive Action Figures from 1000 Toys

The 2D video game sensation Cuphead comes to life once again as 1000 Toys reveals new collectible figures. The adventures of Cuphead and Mugman continue with these 5.9" tall figures that are loaded with animated detail that brings these heroes right off the screen. Both figures are fully articulated and will feature a nice assortment of swappable parts with hands and eyes to help fans capture that perfect pose. These figures are officially licensed Cuphead products and will be a must have collectible for any fan of the side-scrolling game. The biggest downside of these figures is the price, coming in at $99.99 per figure, with both sets to release in February 2022.

At a price like that, I would expect quite a few more accessories from background pieces to many a couple of smaller villains. Speaking of villains, I would really love to see what 1000 Toy would do with King Dice as he is such a character that is loaded with personality, and I want to see that in figure form. With both Mugman and Cuphead figures getting releases, seeing more of the big bads come to life would only be the next logical step s0 fingers crossed for more in the future. For dedicated Cuphead fans, these will be some nice figures to add to their gaming collection, and pre-orders for both are live and located here.

"From the exciting 2D action shooting game Cuphead comes Mugman and Cuphead as an action figure from 1000Toys! Based on his appearaince in the game, Mugman's unique cartoonish shape has been brought to life with multiple points of articulation, alternate posed hands, and another pair of characteristic angry eyes."

Product Features

5.31 inches (13.5cm)

Made of ABS, PVC, and POM

Based on the Cuphead video game

Officially licensed

Includes interchangeable accessories

Designed by Takayuki Ishizawa and sculpted by T-REX