Posted in: Collectibles, Statue | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, purearts

A New 1966 Batman TV Series 1/8 Batman & Robin Diorama Revealed

Return to 1966 with PureArts as they debut a new set of collectibles returning the olden days of Batman and his Boy Wonder

Article Summary Celebrate Batman's 85th anniversary with PureArts' new 1966 Batman & Robin diorama.

Relive TV nostalgia; Adam West and Burt Ward return in a 1/8 scale collectible statue.

Detailed 11" Diorama features iconic pose on 1966 Batmobile-themed base for $99.

Pre-order now for Q4 2024 delivery; exclusive 1/4 scale Batman statue also available.

Batman is celebrating his 85th anniversary this year and that is a legacy that is filled with comics, TV, and movies. All eyes have been on The Batman, as The Penguin continues to air on MAX, expanding the new Matt Reeves Caped Crusader world. However, the Dark Knight is no stranger to the TV Screen as his first live-action series arrived back in 1966 with the infamous Batman TV Series featuring Burt Ward as the Boy Wonder and Adam West as the hero of Gotham. PureArts is now turning back the clock as they unveil their latest DC Comics statue.

The Dynamic Duo is now back for a new 1/8 scale statue showing these heroes in an iconic pose that faithfully recreates their appearances right from the TV. Tons of detail was poured into this 11" tall statue that also displays the heroes in a 1966 Batmobile themed base. Pre-orders for this Dynamic Duo are already live for $99, and they are set to arrive in Q4 2024. If you need more Batman & Robin themed goodies from yesteryear, then be sure to check out the PureArts exclusive 1/4 scale statue with fabric clothes and limited to only 250 pieces!

Dynamic Duo 1966 Batman TV Series 1/8 Diorama from PureArts

"Quick! To the Batmobile! Adam West and Burt Ward as Batman and Robin from the classic 1966 Batman TV series, now available as a hyper-realistic 1/8 Scale Diorama! Batman & Robin are in their most iconic pose, ready to fight crime and protect Gotham City atop a representation of the first-ever on-screen Batmobile."

Product Highlights:

Hyper-realistic PVC diorama of 1966 Batman & Robin

First on-screen Batmobile replica base

Product Details:

Licensed by Warner Bros. Consumer Products

Scale: 1/8

Material: PVC

Estimated Delivery Date: Q4 2025

Availability: North America, UK, European Union, Middle East and Africa only

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!