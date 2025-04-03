Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys Unveils DC Comics Silver Age Doctor Fate Figure

Step into the DC Multiverse once more as McFarlane Toys still has some DC Comics figures up his sleeve with new Digital releases

Article Summary Explore McFarlane Toys' latest Silver Age DC Multiverse figures release.

Doctor Fate returns with a sleek fabric cape and digital collectible.

Learn about Doctor Fate's expanded cosmic lore from the Silver Age.

Grab the detailed 7” Doctor Fate figure at McFarlane Toys Store.

McFarlane Toys is back with a new set of Digital DC Multiverse figures, which are just action figures that come with an extra Digital Code. This new wave seems to be taking DC Comics fans back to the Silver Age with some classic heroes in some classic suits. One of which brings back a powerful sorcerer as Doctor Fate casts some spells once again. During the Silver Age of Comics (1956–1970), Doctor Fate underwent significant changes from his Golden Age origins. Kent Nelson, the original wielder of the Helm of Nabu, remained the primary Doctor Fate, but the character's lore was expanded, diving deeper into his mystical abilities.

Unlike his earlier stories, it gave him cosmic awareness, battling supernatural and interdimensional threats. Since then, he has remained a popular hero and a prominent member of the Justice Society of America and Justice League. McFarlane finally gives Doctor Fate a sleek fabric cape with bright blue and yellow colors for this release. No accessories are included, but he does come with a base, an art card, and a companion digital release. Silver Age Doctor Fate is priced at $27.99 and is up for purchase right now at McFarlane Toys Store.

Doctor Fate (The Silver Age) with McFarlane Digital Collectible

"Upon wearing the ancient alien golden Helmet of Fate, Kent Nelson transforms from kindly academic into the sorcerer Doctor Fate. One of the founding members of The Justice Society, Doctor Fate is able to use his powers to wield magic, conjure illusions and see the future."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on DC™ comics

Includes McFARLANE TOYS™ DIGITAL COLLECTIBLE

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

DOCTOR FATE™ as featured in DC™ comics

Includes figure display base and collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ DC DIRECT™ figures

