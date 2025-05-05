Posted in: Collectibles, Disney Parks and Stores | Tagged: Disney Parks, shopDisney, star wars

Disney Parks Unveils New Star Wars Star Tours StarSpeeder 1000 Set

Step into a galaxy far, far away as some exclusive collectibles are arriving at DisneyParks including limited Star Wars releases

Article Summary Disney unveils a limited edition Star Wars Star Tours StarSpeeder 1000 collectible set for fans

The set features a working 4 3/4" LCD screen with authentic attraction content and sound effects

Includes exclusive Droid Factory R2-D2 and C-3PO figures and 25 seats for 3.75" scale Star Wars action figures

Detailed replica boasts opening doors, immersive lighting, customizable decals, and interactive play

The original Star Tours attraction debuted in 1987 at Disneyland, and it changed how theme park rides would use technology. Star Wars fans would board the StarSpeeder 3000 for a fun and immersive adventure around the galaxy. Led by the droid pilot RX-24 or "Rex", fans would fly around locations from both the Prequel and Original Trilogies. However, in 2011, Disney upgraded the experience with Star Tours – The Adventures Continue, which introduced the sleeker StarSpeeder 1000. This version added randomized missions, allowing guests to visit multiple planets in one ride, keeping every experience fresh.

The StarSpeeder 1000 features are now flying into Disney Parks once again with a brand new Star Wars collectible. This ship features a 4 3/4" LCD screen that has authentic attraction content, button-activated elements, and Droid Factory R2-D2 and C-3PO figures. The StarSpeeder has 25 seats that can fit 3.75" figures, allowing other figures to experience the joy of Star Tours. Disney will have this limited edition, $350 Star Wars vehicle hitting Disney Parks soon, along with some drops online from ShopDisney.

Star Wars Star Tours StarSpeeder 1000 Vehicle Play Set

"Now the adventure is real as you send playtime into hyperdrive and bring the stellar Star Tours Disney Parks attraction to your home with this StarSpeeder 1000 Vehicle play set. The highly detailed replica of the epic Star Wars spacecraft includes an LCD screen with authentic attraction content and features scale seats with seat belts, opening doors and blasters with sound effects."

Created especially for Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort

Includes collectible C-3PO and R2-D2 Droid Factory figures

4 3/4" LCD screen with authentic attraction content

Button activated attraction content, display sequences and C-3PO character phrases

Removable side panels, rooftop carrier and roof panel

Immersive interior lighting sequenced to media

Includes 25 3.75" scale seats with elastic clip in seat belts

Light-up features

Includes decal sheet for customization

Inspired by the Star Wars Star Tours attraction at Walt Disney World and Disneyland

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!