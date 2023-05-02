Donkey Kong Crashes the Party with New LEGO Super Mario Sets New LEGO sets have arrived for the month of May, some of which features expansion set for Mario with the debut of Donkey Kong

It has been quite some time since the hit Nintendo franchise Super Mario Bros. arrived at LEGO. It is about time that new franchises join in on the fun in brick form, and LEGO is now entering the jungle with Donkey Kong! That is right; the interactive Super Mario sets are getting some new Donkey Kong Expansion sets, starting with Donkey Kong's Tree House. This set comes in at 555 pieces and will allow Mario and other interactive LEGO figures like Princess Peach and Luigi to ride on Donkey Kong's back. Brick-built versions of Donkey and Cranky Kong are included, and fans will be able to nap in the hammock, gather some bananas and even play the conga drums. This is a fun and amazing expansion for the Super Mario LEGO Series, and it is only a matter of time before Kirby, Star Fox, and Super Smash Bros. expansions arrive. Donkey Kong's Tree House Expansion Set is priced at $59.99, he is set for an August 1, 2023 release, and pre-orders are live here. Be on the lookout for more DK Crew sets also coming soon from LEGO!

Donkey Kong's Tree House Expansion Set from LEGO

"Children can build a colorful jungle level and role-play stories with this LEGO® Super Mario™ Donkey Kong's Tree House Expansion Set (71424). The tree house is packed with authentic details to delight Donkey Kong™ fans, including a buildable TV, radio and a secret compartment. Kids can use their LEGO® Mario™, LEGO® Luigi™ or LEGO® Peach™ figures (not included) to ride on Donkey's back, nap in the hammock, knock a banana off the palm tree, 'play' the conga drums, visit Cranky Kong and more to earn digital coin rewards."