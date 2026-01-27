Posted in: Collectibles, S.H. Figuarts | Tagged: dragon ball, s.h. figuarts

Dragon Ball Son Goku (Onwards to Adventure) S.H.Figuarts Coming Soon

Bandai has just revealed their newest S.H.Figuarts figure from Dragon Ball as Son Goku from Onwards to Adventure is on the way

Article Summary Bandai announces Son Goku (Onwards to Adventure) S.H.Figuarts figure to mark over 200 Dragon Ball releases.

The new Goku figure features advanced articulation, swappable faces and hands, and two Power Pole versions.

Includes a deluxe 112-page full-color S.H.Figuarts Dragon Ball history book covering all releases to date.

Pre-orders open on Amazon Japan with the combo set expected to launch in October 2026 for collectors.

Get ready for a brand new S.H.Figuarts release for your Dragon Ball collection, as Tamashii Nations has something special coming soon. A new deluxe collector's set is on the way that celebrates the fact that S.H.Figuarts' Dragon Ball figure series has surpassed 200 unique figures since its launch, making it a landmark moment for fans of the line. To mark the occasion, Bandai Spirits and Shueisha have created a special combo pack that pairs a brand‑new, fully articulated Son Goku figure with a comprehensive full‑color history book. The figure, titled Son Goku (Beyond the Adventure), is based on a rare illustration by Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama originally published in the Weekly Shonen Jump Catchphrase Grand Prix in 1989.

Son Goku now comes to life right off those pages by Tamashii Nations to give Dragon Ball fans the first ever poseable figure adaptation. It uses advanced articulation, like the Dynamic‑Movable Shoulder System, so you can recreate iconic poses such as the Kamehameha, and includes swappable expressions, hands, cloth parts, and two versions of Goku's staff. As for the Dragon Ball S.H.Figuarts Collection book, it will contain 112 pages of full‑color content covering every S.H.Figuarts Dragon Ball release to date, a perfect companion piece for Son Goku. Pre-orders have not arrived in the States yet, but Amazon Japan has pre-orders which does ship to the US, with the combo set expected to release in November 2026.

Dragon Ball – Son Goku (Onwards to Adventure) S.H.Figuarts

"S.H.Figuarts Dragon Ball" series to commemorate the 200-body collection, production has been launched for pre-order. "DRAGON BALL S.H.Figuart" is a history book that summarizes the successive S.H.Figuarts Dragon Ball series and a completely new modeling and new costume "Son Goku" movable figure. S.H. Collection "Son Goku <To the Beyond of Adventure>" Set is scheduled to be released on Friday, October 23, 2026!"

"DRAGON BALL S.H.Figuarts Collection"

A summary of successive S.H.Figuarts "Dragon Ball" series in full color JC size 112P

Movable figure

"S.H.Figuarts Son Goku <To the Beyond of Adventure>"

"Son Goku" movable figure with a completely new shape and new costume

Reservation deadline: March 31, 2026 (Tuesday)

※There may be changes in product contents and specifications, changes in the release date, cancellation or postponement of release, and out of stock after release.

