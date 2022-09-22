Dark Souls 3 Siegmeyer of Catarina Figure Arrives at Good Smile

It looks like the chaos of Elden Ring has finally ended, as there are new games on the horizon. FromSoftware really knows how to dish out some incredible video games with Sekiro, Bloodborne, and of course the Dark Souls trilogy. Dark Souls 3 is easily one of my favorite all-time games, and it is always a game I can go back to. It is the mysterious storyline that really intrigues me as well as the impressive companions you meet on the way. One of which was the Onion Knight, aka Siegmeyer of Catarina. This ally had his identity stolen, and in the end, you save him from a terrible fate, making him a faithful ally to the end. Max Factory has unveiled that the Onion Knight is on the way as their newest Dark Souls Nendoroid.

Dark Souls fans will appreciate the impressive amounts of detail put into this figure, capturing his iconic armor. Max Factory did not leave our accessories either, as the Zweihander and Pierce Shield are included. Other customization accessories include a swappable lower body part for sitting poses as well as crossed arm parts. If you love Dark Souls then this is one figure you need in your gaming setup, and Siegmeyer of Catarina is priced at $60.99. He is set for a June 2023 release, and time-sensitive pre-orders are live and located here.

"Mmm…mmm… From the popular action RPG "DARK SOULS" comes a Nendoroid of Siegmeyer, the knight of Catarina! The Nendoroid comes with the Zweihander and Pierce Shield as optional parts. An interchangeable lower body part to display him sitting and crossed arm parts are included to create his memorable poses from the game. Be sure to add Siegmeyer, made even more lovable in Nendoroid form, to your collection!"