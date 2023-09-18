Posted in: Collectibles, Disney Parks and Stores | Tagged: disney, star wars

Disney Debuts 24" Tall Star Wars B1 Series Interactive Battle Droid

Imported right from the far reaches of the galaxy from Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge, Disney debuts their latest piece with the B1 Battle Droid

Roger Roger! An iconic phrase from across the Star Wars galaxy from the soldiers of the Separatist Army with the B1 Battle Droid. The B1 Battle Droids made their first major appearance in Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace. They were under the command of the Trade Federation; they played a crucial role in the invasion of the peaceful planet Naboo by taking the Capital to the battle with the Gungans. From there, these droids became the backbone of The Clone Wars, bringing humor to the screen while fighting the Republic and Jedi. Disney has unveiled that they have created a large-scale B1 Battle Droid that measures a whopping 24" tall. The droid does have talking functionality and will have multiple points of articulation, removable body parts, a retractable antenna, and his trusty blaster. Star Wars fans are able to push buttons for sounds right from the Star Wars saga, making this a sweet collectible for any Clone Wars fans. The Star Wars; Galaxy's Edge B1 Series Interactive Droid is priced at $74.99 and can be purchased right now here. Roger Roger.

B1 Series Battle Droid (Talking) – Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge

"Roger! Roger!" Activate your imagination with this large-scale B1 Battle Droid talking action figure. With markings that look like it's survived a battle or two. Press the button to hear realistic character voices including lines like "Uh, that doesn't compute. Uh, wait, uh, you're under arrest!" With multiple points of articulation, it can be posed with blaster at the ready or folded up to await further instructions. Inspired by the Star Wars saga, this collectible figure brings an iconic droid to life."

Magic in the details

B1 Series Interactive Battle Droid action figure

Multiple points of articulation

Retractable antennas

Removable head, arms and legs

Head is Interchangeble with C-3PO action figure head (not included)

Push button for sounds

Articulates into the combat configuration

Includes blaster

Blaster latches onto back and hands

Inspired by the Star Wars saga

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!