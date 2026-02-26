Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: NECA, teenage mutant ninja turtles

NECA Finally Debuts Their Ultimate Usagi Yojimbo x TMNT Figure

Get ready to expand your turtle collection as NECA debuts their new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Usagi Yojimbo figures

Usagi Yojimbo, created by Stan Sakai, joins the NECA Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles action figure lineup

This detailed figure features all-new sculpting, comic book deco, and multiple accessories for display

Produced with Dogu Publishing, pre-orders for the Usagi Yojimbo figure will launch soon on the NECA Store

NECA is expanding its Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collection even further with a new set of Ultimate figures. Usagi Yojimbo was created by Stan Sakai, and the comic features a masterless samurai rabbit who wanders an animal-filled version of Edo-period Japan. The comic arrived around the same time as TMNT and blends action, historical detail, and Japanese folklore in a fun and unique way. Usagi's first crossover with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles occurred in 1987 in Mirage Studios comics. In this story, the Turtles find themselves transported to Usagi's world, where they need to team up to battle the villainous Jei, and NECA is bringing his crossover to life.

We have already seen that the new Ultimate Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are on the way with Donatello, Leonardo, Raphael, and Michelangelo. Well, NECA has unveiled their new Usagi Yojimbo figure for this team-up that comes in at 7" tall and was sure to capture the legendary work of Stan Sakai in action figure form. Produced in collaboration with Dogu Publishing, Usagi features an all-new sculpt with special comic book deco and comes with a nice set of accessories. This will include three swappable heads, hands, a coin bag, and his faithful dinosaur companion. Pair this new Usagi Yojimbo with any of NECA's new TMNT figures to recreate a legendary team-up for your collection. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but they should arrive on the NECA Store soon alongside the turtles.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Usagi Yojimbo – Ultimate Figure

"Celebrate over 40 years of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comics and Usagi Yojimbo! Based on the work of legendary artist Stan Sakai and produced in collaboration with Dogu Publishing, this Ultimate Miyamoto Usagi features all-new sculpts of the rabbit ronin and authentic, stylized comic book deco. The 7-inch scale NECA action figure includes interchangeable heads and hands and his signature katana. Comes in collector-friendly window box packaging with opening front flap."

