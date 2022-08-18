Jurassic Park Dilophosaurus Comes to Mattel's Hammond Collection

Jurassic Park has to be one of my favorite films, and I fell in love with dinosaurs as a kid. I have had plenty of dinosaur toys over the years, but it was not until 2022 that Mattel dropped some of the best Jurassic Park figures to date! The Hammond Collection is easily one of the best dino lines to release, adding more detail and articulation than ever before. Some of the new figures are already starting to hit stores like the Ceratosaurs, Triceratops, and Alan Grant. It looks like Mattel is keeping its line alive with more reveals like the arrival of the Dilophosaurus right from the Jurassic Park film.

The Dilophosaurus will come with swappable neck parts allowing fans to showcase the Dino's iconic frill. I imagine it will have articulation similar to the Velociraptor, and I am very excited to see one in hand. If you are a Jurassic Park fan you need to jump in on this line, and I hope we are to see some Jurassic World figures soon. The Jurassic World Hammond Collection Dilophosaurus is priced at $14.99 with no ETA at the moment. Pre-orders are going on and out online right here, so be sure to keep an eye out for this new dino hitting the store in the coming months.

"Discover the thrills and adventure of the Jurassic World franchise captured in The Hammond Collection, named for Jurassic Park's founder and setting a new standard for dinosaur collectables. The movie-authentic, highly possible design representing the Dilophosaurus from the original Jurassic Park movie is sure to delight collectors. Dilophosaurus is ready to star in any display with her spectacular removable frill!"

"This figure has incredible attention to decoration, with 14 points of articulation including foot joints and posable wired tail. Built at 3.75 inch tall human figure scale, this Dilophosaurus is ready to go on the hunt for premium collectability status, posing next to other dinosaur and human figures in the collection. Each figure sold separately, subject to availability. Recommended for 8 years and older, this figure makes a great gift for Jurassic World fans and collectors of all ages."