Tri-Klops Joins Mondo's 1/6 Masters of the Universe Collection

Expand your Masters of the Universe collection once more with a new 1/6 scale villain from Mondo with Tri-Klops

Mattel is back with a new character for their ongoing 1/6 scale Masters of the Universe collection. This time, Tri-Klops is ready for action with a brand-new figure that gives him a modern update. In the beginning, Tri-Klops' early concept material and mini-comic ideas suggested he might be a neutral warrior or even a hero rather than a villain. His custom high-tech visor and tracking abilities were originally imagined as tools for hunting evil or scouting for the heroes. However, as the toy line expanded and the story world around He-Man and Skeletor developed, Mattel decided Tri-Klops worked better as one of Skeletor's henchmen.

Tri-Klops' villainy continues with this glorious figure, featuring two swords, extra hands, and three swappable lower head parts. Yes, his visor does rotate like the classic Masters of the Universe figure, and it can attach a new beam effect. Mondo was also sure to include a blaster with its own effect, a remote spy robot, and a display stand. The Masters of the Universe 1/6 Tri-Klops is limited to only 2000 pieces and gets a $255 price tag. Pre-orders are set to go live today on the Mondo Shop with a Q4 2026 release date.

"Summoned by Skeletor™ to match He-Man™'s might, our new Tri-Klops 1/6 Scale Figure is the perfect minion of evil, and comes stacked with a range of goodies that suit your "visual" needs! Limited Edition Tri-Klops comes with 3 portraits, swappable hands, two swords, a blaster with blaster fire attachment, a Remote Spy Robot, and his trademark rotating helmet to choose between his Distavision, Nightvision, and Gammavision. Heroic Warriors™ have nowhere to hide!"

