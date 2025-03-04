Posted in: Collectibles, RSVLTS | Tagged: RSVLTS, star wars

Droids Power Up with RSVLTS Star Wars Power the Force Collection

Return to a galaxy far, far away with RSVLTS has they debut a brand new Star Wars collection that puts focus on some iconic droids

Astromechs, protocol droids, and battle-ready droids have given Star Wars fans some truly incredible stories over the years. To celebrate this, RSVLTS has unveiled their new Power the Force collection, an all-new Star Wars apparel drop featuring some of the galaxy's most iconic droids. This series will feature three button-downs and All-Day Polos that showcase stunning RSVLTS signature KUNUFLEX material. Whether you're a Rebel technician, a Jedi Knight, or just someone who appreciates the unsung mechanical heroes of this saga, this drop is wired for you.

RSVLTS Star Wars: Power the Force KUNUFLEX Button-Downs:

Chop & Loth – The galaxy's sassiest droid is back! Featuring Star Wars: Rebels' own C1-10P, aka Chopper, who is causing plenty of chaos alongside an adorable Loth-cat. This design is a love letter to the Rebels era, which also comes with a matching hat, just make sure the Empire doesn't catch you.

– The galaxy's sassiest droid is back! This design is a love letter to the Rebels era, which also comes with a matching hat, just make sure the Empire doesn't catch you. Saber Schematics – An elegant design for a more civilized wardrobe with this blueprint-style print that showcases the intricate mechanics of some of the most legendary lightsabers. Witness and wear what it takes to build a lightsaber, including Yoda, Luke Skywalker, and Darth Vader!

– An elegant design for a more civilized wardrobe with this blueprint-style print that showcases the intricate mechanics of some of the most legendary lightsabers. Witness and wear what it takes to build a lightsaber, including Yoda, Luke Skywalker, and Darth Vader! Wired for Battle – From battle droids to assassin units, this button-down pays tribute to the many mechanical heroes and villains of Star Wars. Wear appearances from the B1 Battle Droid, Pit Droids, IG-88, K2-SO, Imperial Probes, C-3PO and so much more.

Power Up with these Droid All-Day Polos:

Artoo Army – Beep-boop style has been activated! This polo features an army of R2-series astromech droids, paying homage to everyone's favorite little troublemaker. This hypnotizing design with surely mesmerize any Stormtrooper to remind them that These Are Not The Droids You're Looking For…

– Beep-boop style has been activated! This polo features an army of R2-series astromech droids, paying homage to everyone's favorite little troublemaker. This hypnotizing design with surely mesmerize any Stormtrooper to remind them that These Are Not The Droids You're Looking For… Oh My! – A golden tribute to everyone's favorite yet annoying Star Wars protocol droid! C-3PO has gotten into some trouble yet another as his iconic parts have been scattered across this stunning design.

– A golden tribute to everyone's favorite yet annoying Star Wars protocol droid! C-3PO has gotten into some trouble yet another as his iconic parts have been scattered across this stunning design. The BB-8 – This last All-Day Polo has plenty of BB-8 charm to go around. This design rolls in all the fun of the Resistance's spherical droid, showing his unique Sequel look, which keeps things quite elegant.

If that was not enough, RSVLTS will also be deploying a Star Wars Saber Schematic Crewneck T-Shirt and droid-inspired Golf Markers. Prepare to Power the Force with this collection that will be available across the galaxy in classic (unisex) style, with select designs also being offered in women's, youth, and even preschooler styles. Wired for Battle and Saber Schematic will also have matching Hybrid Shorts to give you a full outfit to take on the galaxy in. Fans can step into a galaxy far, far away in style with yet another remarkable Star Wars collection that is already up for purchase on RSVLTS.com right now! May the Force be with you.

