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Ellen Ripley Returns with New 1/6th Scale Aliens Figure from Hot Toys

Hot Toys is offering a 1/6th scale Ellen Ripley collectible figure inspired by Aliens, available in Deluxe and Artisan editions.

Article Summary Hot Toys celebrates Aliens’ 40th anniversary with a new 1/6 scale Ellen Ripley figure in Standard and Artisan Deluxe editions.

The Aliens Ripley figure features Sigourney Weaver’s likeness, rolling eyeballs, sculpted curls, and seamless silicone arms.

Ripley comes armed for an Aliens bug hunt with a Pulse Rifle, Incinerator Unit, grenades, harness, bandolier, and ammo bag.

The Deluxe Aliens figure adds an Ovomorph egg and connectable hive base, with the Artisan edition adding rooted wool hair.

Forty years after James Cameron's Aliens redefined sci-fi action, Ellen Ripley is returning to shelves with Hot Toys' newest release. The 1/6th scale Ellen Ripley Deluxe Version pays tribute to pop culture's most iconic female action hero in gorgeous detail. Hot Toys will offer two versions of the figure: Standard and Artisan Deluxe. Both will feature a newly developed head sculpt featuring Sigourney Weaver's unmistakable likeness, complete with a sculpted curly hairstyle and rolling eyeballs. Ripley will also showcase new seamless silicone arms, allowing fans to recreate her infamous sleeveless look faithfully.

Her arsenal is fully loaded for a serious bug hunt, including the M41A Pulse Rifle, M240 Incinerator Unit with a flamethrower effect piece, M40 HEDP grenades, along with a harness, a bandolier, and an ammo bag. The Deluxe Version also expands the display experience with a detailed Ovomorph egg and a tendril-themed base that connects to a Xenomorph remains diorama. The Artisan Edition gives the Ellen Ripley Aliens head sculpt more life by swapping out the sculpted hair for wool implants. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but she will arrive soon on Sideshow Collectibles with a 2027 release.

Aliens – Ellen Ripley (Deluxe Version) 1/6th Scale Figure

"There is no scene in sci-fi history quite as tense as the final descent into the alien hive, where a heavily armed Ellen Ripley prepares to burn a path through the Xenomorph hive. Marking four decades of James Cameron's cinematic masterpiece Aliens, we invite collectors to step directly into that heart-pounding climax with this ultimate tribute to the franchise's ultimate survivor."

"In celebration of the 40th anniversary of Aliens, Hot Toys is proud to present the 1/6th scale Ellen Ripley Collectible Figure (Deluxe Version). What sets this Deluxe Version apart is the inclusion of a highly detailed Ovomorph (Xenomorph Egg) and a specialized tendril-themed display base. This tendril-themed base can be connected to the figure's Xenomorph remains-themed diorama base, giving collectors the possibility of recreating the terrifying atmosphere of the Queen's chamber right in their display."

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