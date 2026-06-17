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Ellen Ripley Returns with New 1/6th Scale Aliens Figure from Hot Toys
Hot Toys is offering a 1/6th scale Ellen Ripley collectible figure inspired by Aliens, available in Deluxe and Artisan editions.
Article Summary
- Hot Toys celebrates Aliens’ 40th anniversary with a new 1/6 scale Ellen Ripley figure in Standard and Artisan Deluxe editions.
- The Aliens Ripley figure features Sigourney Weaver’s likeness, rolling eyeballs, sculpted curls, and seamless silicone arms.
- Ripley comes armed for an Aliens bug hunt with a Pulse Rifle, Incinerator Unit, grenades, harness, bandolier, and ammo bag.
- The Deluxe Aliens figure adds an Ovomorph egg and connectable hive base, with the Artisan edition adding rooted wool hair.
Forty years after James Cameron's Aliens redefined sci-fi action, Ellen Ripley is returning to shelves with Hot Toys' newest release. The 1/6th scale Ellen Ripley Deluxe Version pays tribute to pop culture's most iconic female action hero in gorgeous detail. Hot Toys will offer two versions of the figure: Standard and Artisan Deluxe. Both will feature a newly developed head sculpt featuring Sigourney Weaver's unmistakable likeness, complete with a sculpted curly hairstyle and rolling eyeballs. Ripley will also showcase new seamless silicone arms, allowing fans to recreate her infamous sleeveless look faithfully.
Her arsenal is fully loaded for a serious bug hunt, including the M41A Pulse Rifle, M240 Incinerator Unit with a flamethrower effect piece, M40 HEDP grenades, along with a harness, a bandolier, and an ammo bag. The Deluxe Version also expands the display experience with a detailed Ovomorph egg and a tendril-themed base that connects to a Xenomorph remains diorama. The Artisan Edition gives the Ellen Ripley Aliens head sculpt more life by swapping out the sculpted hair for wool implants. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but she will arrive soon on Sideshow Collectibles with a 2027 release.
Aliens – Ellen Ripley (Deluxe Version) 1/6th Scale Figure
"There is no scene in sci-fi history quite as tense as the final descent into the alien hive, where a heavily armed Ellen Ripley prepares to burn a path through the Xenomorph hive. Marking four decades of James Cameron's cinematic masterpiece Aliens, we invite collectors to step directly into that heart-pounding climax with this ultimate tribute to the franchise's ultimate survivor."
"In celebration of the 40th anniversary of Aliens, Hot Toys is proud to present the 1/6th scale Ellen Ripley Collectible Figure (Deluxe Version). What sets this Deluxe Version apart is the inclusion of a highly detailed Ovomorph (Xenomorph Egg) and a specialized tendril-themed display base. This tendril-themed base can be connected to the figure's Xenomorph remains-themed diorama base, giving collectors the possibility of recreating the terrifying atmosphere of the Queen's chamber right in their display."